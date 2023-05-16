Demi Moore and Emma Heming Willis Fiercely Defend Tallulah Willis From Body-Shamers

Watch : Demi Moore's Video From Bruce Willis' Birthday Will Warm Your Heart

The Willis family is unbreakable.

Tallulah Willis was showered with love from mom Demi Moore and stepmom Emma Heming Willis after she shared that she had been a target of body-shaming online.

Posting screenshots of Instagram DMs criticizing her appearance, the 29-year-old—who has been open about her struggles with body dysmorphia—wrote on May 15, "I think it's important to share this, that this happens, that this happens to a healing person in recovery, who has been honest about how very sick she was/is and is working daily to find safety and home within her skin."

She added, "Im very thankful I've gotten to a place where I don't become dismantled by strangers words (for the most part)."

In the comment section, Demi—who shares Tallulah with ex-husband Bruce Willis—praised her daughter for standing up against the hate. "People often can only reflect their own fear," she wrote. "Be you in all your forms and keep shining your gorgeous glorious light!"