Inside Bruce Willis' Sprawling Family Support System With Wife Emma and Ex Demi Moore

Bruce Willis Steps Away from Acting Amid Health Battle

Bruce Willis' prolific output might suggest that he always lived to work, but the actor figured out long ago that off-camera was where the action is.

"My family and friends are the most significant part of my life, and no film script will ever change that," he told Everything Zoomer in 2013.

"I feel very relaxed," the Die Hard star also acknowledged. "I don't have much to get upset about in life. I sometimes worry about my daughters but I try to tell them how to avoid the bad guys out there. Your kids need your love and attention and being able to devote myself to them is very fulfilling. As I get older, spending time with my daughters makes things much easier. You learn to put your ego aside."

So if you were surprised to see Bruce, ex-wife Demi Moore and daughter Scout Willis wearing matching striped pajamas and hunkering down together during the social-distancing era of 2020, almost 20 years after he and Demi finalized their divorce...