See the Moment Emma Heming Willis "Fell Head Over Heels In Love" With Bruce Willis

Watch : Bruce Willis Plays Basketball in RARE Video After Aphasia Diagnosis

Emma Heming Willis had a sixth sense Bruce Willis would be her end game.

Taking a look back at their love story, the actress shared a video from a ski trip the two took years ago, which proved to be a monumental moment for them as a couple. "It was that winter," she captioned the video, which was set to "Swing Lynn" by Harmless. "15 years ago I fell head of over heels in love with him #loveofmylife."

Two years later, in 2009, they tied the knot and have continued to share their inspiring love with the world.

More recently, for the holidays, Emma, Bruce and their daughters Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8, came together with Demi Moore and her kids with Bruce: Rumer, 34, Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 28.

"We are FAMILY!!," Demi wrote Dec. 13 alongside a series of snaps with one of the pics included featuring the entire family in front of the tree. "Getting into the holiday spirit!"

In the comments, Emma raved, "What a fun evening."