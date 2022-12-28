See the Moment Emma Heming Willis "Fell Head Over Heels In Love" With Bruce Willis

Emma Heming Willis had a sixth sense Bruce Willis would be her end game.
Taking a look back at their love story, the actress shared a video from a ski trip the two took years ago, which proved to be a monumental moment for them as a couple. "It was that winter," she captioned the video, which was set to "Swing Lynn" by Harmless. "15 years ago I fell head of over heels in love with him #loveofmylife."
Two years later, in 2009, they tied the knot and have continued to share their inspiring love with the world.
More recently, for the holidays, Emma, Bruce and their daughters Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8, came together with Demi Moore and her kids with Bruce: Rumer, 34, Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 28.
"We are FAMILY!!," Demi wrote Dec. 13 alongside a series of snaps with one of the pics included featuring the entire family in front of the tree. "Getting into the holiday spirit!"
In the comments, Emma raved, "What a fun evening."
The family's bond has only strengthened over time, with them all coming together earlier this year to share that Bruce has aphasia, a condition that impairs a person's ability to speak.
"As a result of this and with much consideration," the family shared in a statement in March, "Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him."
It continued, "This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him."
Their message ended by quoting Bruce himself, noting that they planned to make the most out of their time together: "As Bruce always says, 'Live it up' and together we plan to do just that."