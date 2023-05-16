Eva Mendes Proves She’s Ryan Gosling’s No. 1 Fan With Fantastic Barbie T-Shirt

Watch : Eva Mendes Calls Ryan Gosling Her "Husband" Amid Marriage Speculation

Eva Mendes' new shirt may not be plastic, but it is fantastic.

The actress took to Instagram to prove that when it comes to partner Ryan Gosling's newest movie, Barbie, she's his biggest supporter. In fact, the 49-year-old—who shares kids Esmeralda, 8, and Amada, 7, with the actor—posted a series of images in which she's sporting a T-shirt with Ryan dressed up as his movie character, Ken.

"Barbie 2023," the shirt—showing Ryan in Ken's sleeveless jean vest—reads, "Ryan Gosling as Ken."

While Eva is casually sitting cross-legged and holding her phone in the first photo, she gives fans a much closer look at the iconic tee in the following two snaps.

"Got that real big Kenergy," the Hitch star captioned the May 15 post. "Coz girls is players too."

And of course, Eva's post was filled with fans absolutely loving the shirt. One user commented what we're all thinking, writing, "respectfully i NEED this top," finishing off the comment with a crying emoji.