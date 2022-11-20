Eva Mendes Calls Ryan Gosling Her "Husband" Amid Marriage Speculation

Watch : Eva Mendes Shares Rare Video Taken By Her & Ryan Gosling's Kids

Hey girl, did you just say "husband?"

Eva Mendes sparked speculation that she secretly married Ryan Gosling with the way she referred to her longtime partner during an interview in Australia.

"I'm loving it here," she said when asked about her time Down Under on Today Australia on Nov. 17. "My husband Ryan is here and our children are here, we're having the best time."

This isn't the first clue Eva has dropped a clue about possibly being hitched to the Crazy, Stupid Love actor. Two days earlier, the actress took to Instagram to show off a tattoo on her inner wrist that read, "de Gosling," which translates to "of Gosling" in several languages.

And on Nov. 18, she addressed the speculation about her relationship with Ryan on The Kyle and Jackie O Show on Nov. 18. "There's a rumor that you guys might have secretly tied the knot. Is that true?' fill-in co-host Brittany Hockley asked the Hitch star, to which she cryptically replied, "But who says we weren't already?"