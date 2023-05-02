Kourtney Kardashian's Stepdaughter Alabama Barker Claps Back at Makeup and Age Comments

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian's Stepdaughter Alabama Sings Her Praises

Alabama Barker isn't brushing off the haters this time around.

The 17-year-old, who is the daughter of Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler, recently called out those who often criticize her age and her makeup looks. Alabama captioned her April 18 TikTok, "When Kathryn with 3 kids only waterline liner, 4 different colored blonde, & Tom shoes, talk about my makeup or age."

Alabama paired it with a TikTok sound saying, "I'll tell you what you look like, but you won't like it."

The teenager emphasized her message by wearing a full face of glamorous makeup, which consisted of false eyelashes, a dagger-sharp cat-eye and overlined lips. She complemented her look with a black long-sleeve and layers of diamond necklaces.

Over the years, Alabama has shared her love for beauty and has posted step-by-step tutorials of her routine. In fact, one of her makeup sessions was crashed by her dad and stepmom Kourtney Kardashian shortly after the couple had tied the knot in Santa Barbara, Calif. on May 15.

"Wow," Alabama told the newlyweds, "you guys are really dressed up!"