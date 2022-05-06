Travis Barker’s Daughter Alabama Barker Just Dropped a Clothing Line That’s Affordable and Fashionable

We independently selected these products and deals because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Attention, fashionistas. There's a new It Girl on the rise, Alabama Barker. Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler's daughter already has 1.2 million followers on Instagram and a very distinctive style. So, of course, it was only a matter of time until she collaborated with a brand to drop her own collection. On Apr. 9, 2022, Alabama teased, "I'm SO excited to finally announce I am @prettylittlething's newest Brand Ambassador Stay tuned…" In response, her dad commented, "Let's goooooo" and future stepmom Kourtney Kardashian commented with pink heart emojis.
Alabama's PrettyLittleThing collaboration just dropped with pieces that are on-trend and incredibly affordable. Look and feel like a total It Girl with these pieces from Alabama's first drop with PLT.
Alabama Barker's PrettyLittleThing Collection
PrettyLittleThing Bubblegum Pink Button Front Knit Dress
This bubblegum pink dress is just what you need for summer. If you adore this bright color, you're gonna love this look in yellow and green too.
PrettyLittleThing White Croc Mini Grab Bag
This white croc mini bag is the perfect size for your small essentials. It's incredibly chic and looks so much more expensive than it actually is.
PrettyLittleThing Light Blue Wash Dipped Back Waistband Boyfriend Jeans
You will wear these boyfriend-style jeans all year long. What's not to love about this classic silhouette? It's available in sizes ranging from 0 to 12.
PrettyLittleThing Green Printed Split Hem Micro Mini Skirt
This green plaid micro-mini is giving a prep school chic aesthetic.
PrettyLittleThing Light Blue Wash Micro Mini Denim Skater Skirt
You will look for excuses to wear this skater-style denim mini skirt throughout the summer. There are so many great ways to style this one. It also comes in yellow.
PrettyLittleThing Blue Flame Print Faux Leather Sleeve Bomber Jacket
Feel like the MVP that you are in this varsity-style jacket.
PrettyLittleThing Recycled Light Blue Wash Basic Oversized Boyfriend Denim Jacket
This oversized, boyfriend-style denim jacket is such a staple. You can be super chic with this on your shoulders. There are so many creative ways to style this essential piece. This also comes in dark blue and black washes.
PrettyLittleThing Orange Eyeslash Knit Button Front Crop Top
Go for the bold with this pink and orange fuzzy crop top.
PrettyLittleThing White Button Cotton Oversized Shirt
You can never go wrong with a white, oversized shirt. This style also comes in black.
PrettyLittleThing Orange Oversized Frame Square Sunglasses
Add a fun pop of color to any ensemble with some orange sunglasses. These also come in brown.
