Vanderpump Rules' Ariana Madix Shares What She's Learned Through Tom Sandoval Cheating Scandal

Ariana Madix is a SUR-vivor.
Two months after news broke that the Vanderpump Rules star's then-boyfriend of nine years Tom Sandoval had a seven-month affair with their co-star Raquel Leviss, the 37-year-old is sharing the lesson she's taking away from the explosive cheating scandal that lead to her breakup from Tom.
"I've learned recently that I can handle anything that's thrown at me in life," Ariana exclusively told E! News alongside Lisa Vanderpump at the 2023 White House Correspondents' Dinner on April 29. "I think that that was something I was always scared of."
The Bravo star added that Lisa has been a guiding light through Scandoval.
"I've learned a lot from Lisa on a regular basis," she gushed. "Lisa has instilled a lot of confidence in me. She's like my fairy godmother."
For Lisa, she admitted that she feels responsible to be there as a support system when her VPR mentees are going through hard times.
"It's okay when you're thriving and when you're doing so well, but when your heart is broken," the SUR owner told E! News, "and I get goosebumps when I talk about that. To have it publicly displayed all over the world, the humiliation. I just love to see her come back—take a minute—but then come back stronger. I think that's what life's about. It's not about how hard you fall, it's how many times you get up. So cheers to that."
For her first post-Scandoval red carpet, Ariana donned a stunning white gown and sheer cape by Needle and Thread.
"I've never worn anything like this so I was just really excited to try something new," she gushed. "I kind of feel like an angel."
Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
