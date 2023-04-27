Raquel Leviss Admits to Sleeping Over at Tom Sandoval's in Bombshell Vanderpump Rules Preview

Watch : How Tom SANDOVAL SCANDAL All Went Down

It's getting harder and harder for Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss to hide their affair on Vanderpump Rules—especially after this shocking sleepover.

In a bombshell preview of the Bravo series' May 3 episode, the cast is rocked by news that Raquel spent the night at Tom's while his then-girlfriend of nine years Ariana Madix was out of town at her grandmother's funeral.

After showing up an hour and a half late to work at SUR in the sneak peek, Lisa Vanderpump asks the 28-year-old the reason for her tardiness.

"I overslept," Raquel states. "I stayed up late. I went back to Tom's place and we went in the jacuzzi with [Tom] Schwartz."

When a surprised Lisa asks Raquel where she stayed the night, the former beauty queen confirms "at Sandoval's."

However, she quickly adds, "Nothing happened though. I know it looks bad. It was just easier to sleep on the couch and stay the night."