Raquel Leviss Admits to Sleeping Over at Tom Sandoval's in Bombshell Vanderpump Rules Preview

It's getting harder and harder for Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss to hide their affair on Vanderpump Rules—especially after this shocking sleepover.
In a bombshell preview of the Bravo series' May 3 episode, the cast is rocked by news that Raquel spent the night at Tom's while his then-girlfriend of nine years Ariana Madix was out of town at her grandmother's funeral.
After showing up an hour and a half late to work at SUR in the sneak peek, Lisa Vanderpump asks the 28-year-old the reason for her tardiness.
"I overslept," Raquel states. "I stayed up late. I went back to Tom's place and we went in the jacuzzi with [Tom] Schwartz."
When a surprised Lisa asks Raquel where she stayed the night, the former beauty queen confirms "at Sandoval's."
However, she quickly adds, "Nothing happened though. I know it looks bad. It was just easier to sleep on the couch and stay the night."
Following the revelation, Lisa calls Tom to get his side of the story.
"She hung out for a little bit," he tells her in the clip, adding, "actually, she left early."
But when Lisa presses the TomTom co-owner for confirmation of the sleepover, he finally confirms Raquel's story.
Needless to say, Lisa wasn't the only one shocked. Katie Maloney and Lala Kent both became suspicious after hearing about Tom and Raquel's late-night hangout in the preview, though fans will have to tune in next week to see how Ariana reacts.
The revelation comes one day after Tom shot down cheating rumors on VPR's April 26 episode. "No, nothing has happened between Raquel and I," Tom insisted after co-star and James Kennedy's girlfriend Ally Lewber said she saw them out at a club at 1 a.m. without Ariana. "Like, nothing."
After their seven month affair came to light last month, the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras frontman confirmed in his first post-Scandoval interview on April 11 he and Raquel first kissed last August before getting more serious.
As for Ariana, she broke up with Tom after the cheating news and has since been spotted making out with fitness coach Daniel Wai at Coachella earlier this month.
Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
