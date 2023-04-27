See How Tom Sandoval Reacted to Raquel Leviss Cheating Rumors on Vanderpump Rules

Watch : How Tom SANDOVAL SCANDAL All Went Down

Tom Sandoval is addressing cheating rumors for the very first time on Vanderpump Rules.

Before his affair with Raquel Leviss came to light last month, the TomTom co-owner vehemently denied allegations he was hooking up with his co-star—and it all played out on the Bravo series' April 26 episode.

After Ally Lewber shared during the April 19 episode that she saw Tom and Raquel dancing at 1 a.m. at West Hollywood gay bar The Abbey without his girlfriend of nine years Ariana Madix, he confronted Katie Maloney in front of their co-stars for questioning their night out together.

"Apparently because me and Raquel went to The Abbey," Tom shared during a cast dinner, "apparently that's where our secret rendezvous is."

In a confessional, a VPR producer asked the 40-year-old point-blank, "Has anything physical ever happened between you and Raquel?"

"No, nothing has happened between Raquel and I," Tom answered with a giant smile on his face. "Like, nothing."

He jokingly added that him hooking up with Raquel would be as likely as him getting physical with Katie.