See How Tom Sandoval Reacted to Raquel Leviss Cheating Rumors on Vanderpump Rules

Tom Sandoval is addressing cheating rumors for the very first time on Vanderpump Rules.
Before his affair with Raquel Leviss came to light last month, the TomTom co-owner vehemently denied allegations he was hooking up with his co-star—and it all played out on the Bravo series' April 26 episode.
After Ally Lewber shared during the April 19 episode that she saw Tom and Raquel dancing at 1 a.m. at West Hollywood gay bar The Abbey without his girlfriend of nine years Ariana Madix, he confronted Katie Maloney in front of their co-stars for questioning their night out together.
"Apparently because me and Raquel went to The Abbey," Tom shared during a cast dinner, "apparently that's where our secret rendezvous is."
In a confessional, a VPR producer asked the 40-year-old point-blank, "Has anything physical ever happened between you and Raquel?"
"No, nothing has happened between Raquel and I," Tom answered with a giant smile on his face. "Like, nothing."
He jokingly added that him hooking up with Raquel would be as likely as him getting physical with Katie.
However, as the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras frontman revealed in his first post-Scandoval interview on April 11, he and Raquel had already kissed in August 2022 before his denial was filmed last summer.
After The Abbey sighting, Ally told boyfriend James Kennedy that Katie told her Tom and Ariana might have had an "open relationship." But following Tom's denial, Katie later clarified in a confessional that wasn't what she meant.
"I was trying to explain to her that Tom and Ariana don't keep each other on leashes," Katie explained on the latest episode. "They don't have, like, rules for each other in their relationship. But also, like, my opinion of Raquel couldn't be lower at this point. I guess what I'm trying to say is if Tom and Ariana do have an open relationship, Ariana knows nothing about it."
Earlier in the episode, Tom hinted at trouble in his and Ariana's relationship during a heart-to-heart with BFF Tom Schwartz.
"It's been a little frustrating with Ariana," he confided. "Like we'll be talking and she just comes at me."
In a confessional, Tom shared more insight into their struggles. "It hursts my feelings because the person I love thinks I'm dumb or annoying," he noted. "It definitely pulls into question, like, whether Ariana and I are right for each other."
The revelation comes nearly two months after Tom and Raquel's seven-month affair was made public in March, leading to his breakup from Ariana.
See the Scandoval drama continue to play out when Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo. And keep scrolling for a complete timeline of the controversy.
