Kim Kardashian Reveals the One Profession She’d Give Up Her Reality TV Career For

Watch : Kim Kardashian's CONFESSION About Giving Up Fame

Kim Kardashian knows what it would take for her to call a recess on reality TV.

The Kardashians star recently got candid on her criminal justice reform work—including helping Alice Johnson get released from prison in 2018 after serving 21 years for a nonviolent drug crime—and why she would step away from the spotlight for this career path.

"I would be just as happy being an attorney full time," she answered moderator Poppy Harlow during the Time 100 Summit April 25 when asked if she would consider a life outside of her TV shows. "The journey just really opened up my eyes so much."

"Once I saw that I was able to make a difference I couldn't stop there," Kim continued, "and there were so many other women like the woman I helped."

The 42-year-old explained that when she first pursued her work, she hadn't watched anyone else who had worked in the criminal justice system as an adult. The only experience was watching her late father Robert Kardashian who was a lawyer.