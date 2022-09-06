Kim Kardashian Reveals New Details About Her Upcoming True Crime Podcast The System

Kim Kardashian is adding yet another title to her resume.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, who signed a podcast deal with Spotify back in 2020, is finally sharing a little bit more of what to expect from the upcoming series, which she'll host. "It's called The System," the reality star told Interview magazine Sept. 6. "The first season is about a really crazy case where a guy got the death sentence for a triple homicide that happened in Ohio."
While Kim didn't share further details from the case or when the series will be released, she added, "There are so many twists and turns with how it was handled—or mishandled—and we take the listener along for a journey in search of the truth."
This new podcast series aligns with Kim's interest in criminal justice reform, a topic that inspired her to begin studying law. She noted that she's halfway through her studies and is continually motivated by women who were handed lengthy prison sentences for "low-level drug offenses."
"Their stories were all very similar," Kim explained. "They all committed a crime for their boyfriend, or for their husband. I mean, I probably did some dumb s--t at some point and I was maybe just a few decisions off of being in a similar situation, any of us could be."
The SKIMS founder noted that after hearing their stories, she realized she couldn't sit back and do nothing. In addition to pursuing her degree, she's also highlighted some of the women's experiences on social media. "Once I saw how broken the system is, I couldn't stop," Kim said. "I have to help as many people as I can. These people are thrown away and put in prison and no one cares. It's so heartbreaking."
Kim's interests also go beyond criminal justice reform, with the reality star sharing that she's worried about how Roe v. Wade being overturned will impact women like herself. Kim—who used a surrogate to welcome her two youngest children, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3—said, "If a court can decide what a woman does with her body, then it also puts having children through surrogacy, and things that I have been through, in jeopardy."
She also expressed concern about a potential threat to gay marriage, which was legalized in 2015. "I always believed people should live their lives exactly how they want to," The Kardashians star said, "so it's really scary to see all of this happening."
But she is hopeful that these rights can be saved through activism. "Never stop speaking your truth, and never stop fighting for what you believe in," she added. "I think it's so important to use your voice and speak out, and I do think that it's effective."