And Just Like That Confirms Aidan’s Epic Return in Season 2 Teaser

And Just Like That...Aidan is back!

In a new teaser for season two of And Just Like That... viewers get a sneak peak at the return of an OG cast member John Corbett, who portrayed Carrie Bradshaw's (Sarah Jessica Parker) ex-boyfriend Aidan Shaw.

"And just like that I realized that some things are better left in the past," Carrie is overheard saying in the April 26 trailer. "But maybe not everything."

As for that everything? None other than Aidan, who is seen starring up at Carrie from the bottom of her lavish townhouse steps.

"If you're lucky, no matter what life hands you, you can always count on your closest friends to be there," Carrie is also heard saying in the clip. "We are all blissfully unaware when our lives are about to change."

Following the death of her husband Mr. Big (Chris Noth) during season one, Carrie explained she's been having a lot of "exit out of grief sex," noting, "It's just sex. Life's too short not to try something new."