And Just Like That Confirms Aidan’s Epic Return in Season 2 Teaser

And Just Like That...Aidan is back!
In a new teaser for season two of And Just Like That... viewers get a sneak peak at the return of an OG cast member John Corbett, who portrayed Carrie Bradshaw's (Sarah Jessica Parker) ex-boyfriend Aidan Shaw.
"And just like that I realized that some things are better left in the past," Carrie is overheard saying in the April 26 trailer. "But maybe not everything."
As for that everything? None other than Aidan, who is seen starring up at Carrie from the bottom of her lavish townhouse steps.
"If you're lucky, no matter what life hands you, you can always count on your closest friends to be there," Carrie is also heard saying in the clip. "We are all blissfully unaware when our lives are about to change."
Following the death of her husband Mr. Big (Chris Noth) during season one, Carrie explained she's been having a lot of "exit out of grief sex," noting, "It's just sex. Life's too short not to try something new."
Alongside Carrie, we see Charlotte (Kristin Davis) and Harry's (Evan Handler) now teenage daughter Lily sharing: "I'm ready to lose my virginity," while Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) teased "a big step up" for her new relationship with Che (Sara Ramírez).
The first official footage of Aidan in season two of And Just Like That…. comes month after rumors first swirled that John would be reprising his Sex and the City role for the HBO Max sequel series. At the time, Deadline reported that John's return to the HBO series "is set for a substantial, multi-episode arc" on season two.
Even John himself teased that he had no other choice than to give the fans what they want.
"I'm going to do the show," he told Page Six in April 2021, adding that the news was "very exciting" for him. Although he didn't in fact do the show then, he's certainly back now.
Last time viewers saw Aidan, he and Carrie bumped into one another and shared a kiss, despite Aidan having a wife and Carrie being in a relationship with Mr. Big in 2010's Sex and the City 2.
Prior to their moment, Carrie was the one to break off their engagement during Sex and the City's fourth season.
And Just Like That... season 2 will premiere on HBO Max in June. But in the meantime, if you're itching for a rewatch or a catch up, all six seasons of Sex and the City, along with season 1 of And Just Like That... are available to stream on HBO Max.