And Just Like That… Kills Off a Beloved Main Character During Its First Episode

Warning: The below contains spoilers for And Just Like That...'s first episode.

We are absof--kinglutely devastated by this TV death.

The long-awaited Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That..., finally arrived to our small screens on Dec. 9 and with it: a big shock no one saw coming. In the first episode of the HBO Max series, Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) loses her beloved husband, John James Preston (Chris Noth), or as we know him, Mr. Big.

Carrie and Big had a will they-won't they relationship throughout the entirety of the original series until they ultimately tied the knot in the 2008 SATC film. But their "happily ever after" came to a close on Dec. 9's episode when Big suffered a fatal heart attack.

In the episode, Carrie and Big are planning a trip to the Hamptons, which is put on hold so that Carrie can attend Charlotte's daughter Lily's piano recital. While Carrie attends the event at the Manhattan School of Music, Big stays home to take a Peloton ride with his favorite instructor, Allegra. But after finishing and getting a special shout out for his 1,000th ride, he has a heart attack and passes away.

When Carrie gets home, she finds Big and holds him while her voiceover announces, "And just like that, Big died."