Idaho Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger Claims Surviving Roommate Has Evidence That May Help Clear His Name

Watch : Bryan Kohberger's DNA Found at Idaho Murder Scene

Murder suspect Bryan Kohberger's defense team believes one of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen and Xana Kernodle's surviving roommates may be the key to clearing his name.

Kohberger has been accused of fatally stabbing the three University of Idaho students, as well as Kernodle's boyfriend Ethan Chapin, at an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho in the early hours of Nov. 13. Two other roommates were asleep during the killings and did not suffer any injuries.

Now, in court documents obtained by E! News on April 25, a criminal investigator working for Kohberger's counsel claimed Bethany Funke—who lived with Goncalves, Mogen and Kernodle at the time of their deaths—has "information material to the charges against Mr. Kohberger." Kohberger's investigator said that some of the information Funke allegedly has is "exculpatory" to the defendant, meaning it could help his defense.

According to the investigator, "Ms. Funke's information is unique to her experiences and cannot be provided by another witness" and that "it is necessary to subpoena this witness because the witness' testimony is material and necessary to this case."