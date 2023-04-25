Proof Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling Are Still Living in a Barbie World

Hiya, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling!
The Barbie stars tapped into the Barbiecore trend when they stepped out in coordinating pink at CinemaCon 2023 in Las Vegas on April 25.
Margot, who plays the titular Mattel doll in the upcoming movie, donned a light rose gingham print crop top and matching mini-skirt by Prada. In true Barbie fashion, the actress paired the look with a pair of pink peep toe heels, the style of which was aptly named Me Dolly by Christian Louboutin.
Still rocking a bit of Ken's blonde hair, Ryan sported a fuchsia bomber jacket over a custom tee shouting out Barbie director Greta Gerwig, who was also in attendance at the film convention.
The trio were joined by co-star America Ferrera on the red carpet before heading on stage to introduce the film.
So, what was it like entering Barbie world? For Ryan, it was like stumbling upon the technicolor land in The Wizard of Oz.
"I think I finally knew what Dorothy felt like," Gosling told the crowd, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Meanwhile, Robbie described stepping onto set "like a dopamine hit."
"You were instantly happy," she said, "and we felt that every day."
Looking at his onscreen transformation into Barbie's boyfriend, Ryan admitted, "I have to be honest, I had up until this point, I only knew Ken from afar. I didn't know Ken from within. If I'm being really honest, I doubted my Ken-ergy. I didn't see it. Margot and Greta, I feel like they conjured this out of me somewhere."
The actor jokingly added that filming "came on like a fever."
"One day, I was bleaching my hair and shaving my legs and wearing bespoke neon outfits and rollerblading down Venice Beach," he recalled. "Why is there fake tanner on my sheets? Why am I wearing jackets without shirts? What just happened?"
To see more of the Barbie cast at CinemaCon, keep scrolling.
Barbie hits theaters July 21.