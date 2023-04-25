Proof Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling Are Still Living in a Barbie World

Watch : BIGGEST Surprises From the Official Second Barbie Trailer!

Hiya, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling!

The Barbie stars tapped into the Barbiecore trend when they stepped out in coordinating pink at CinemaCon 2023 in Las Vegas on April 25.

Margot, who plays the titular Mattel doll in the upcoming movie, donned a light rose gingham print crop top and matching mini-skirt by Prada. In true Barbie fashion, the actress paired the look with a pair of pink peep toe heels, the style of which was aptly named Me Dolly by Christian Louboutin.

Still rocking a bit of Ken's blonde hair, Ryan sported a fuchsia bomber jacket over a custom tee shouting out Barbie director Greta Gerwig, who was also in attendance at the film convention.

The trio were joined by co-star America Ferrera on the red carpet before heading on stage to introduce the film.

So, what was it like entering Barbie world? For Ryan, it was like stumbling upon the technicolor land in The Wizard of Oz.