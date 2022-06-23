Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling Prove Life in Plastic Is Fantastic In Pics Together As Barbie and Ken

Watch : Margot Robbie's FIRST LOOK as Barbie

Barbie just might be saying "howdy" to the rodeo!

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling finally united on set of the upcoming Barbie movie, as seen in the first photos of the co-stars together in costume.

Playing the iconic Barbie and Ken duo, the actors were seen dressed in picture-perfect Western attire, rocking matching cowboy hats and pink bandanas while filming in Brentwood, Calif. Margot, showing off her long blonde hair, wore a pink button-up vest and flare trousers with lace-up details.

Meanwhile, a platinum-blonde Ryan was seen in a black cowboy jacket with white fringe and a floral pattern. The duo smiled and chatted with director Greta Gerwig, who also channeled Barbie's style with a pink jumpsuit of her own.

Though the cast has been hard at work filming, they still have time to rest up and re-caffeinate. On June 21, Margot was spotted behind-the-scenes of the Mattel-inspired movie, carrying an iced coffee.

The Suicide Squad actress has said she's looking forward to putting her spin on the classic doll and wants to have a "positive impact" on children.