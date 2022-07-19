Ryan Gosling Showcases Major "Ken-ergy" Vibes With Bright Color-Blocking Look

Ryan Gosling's latest style moment will have you feeling crazy, stupid, love.
The Oscar nominee lit up the red carpet in a vibrant suit during a special screening of Netflix's The Gray Man at the BFI Southbank in London on July 19.
During the star-studded affair, Ryan wasn't afraid to go bold with a bright color-blocking Gucci ensemble that exuded major "Ken-ergy"—a term he recently coined in reference to his role as Ken in the upcoming Barbie film with Margot Robbie.
At the London event, Ryan looked as suave as ever wearing a periwinkle two-button notch lapel blazer and pale pink wool trousers.
The pastels packed quite the punch against his subtle multicolored striped button-down and cream lace-up dress shoes. From the sleek tailoring of the pieces to the splashes of color, the Notebook actor's wardrobe would make even Ken jealous.
Celebrity stylist Mark Avery has been the mastermind behind Ryan's Gray Man press tour looks.
"So proud to continue to get to style the coolest guy in the game!" Mark captioned his July 14 Instagram, alongside a photo of the La La Land actor wearing a mix of greens for the Los Angeles premiere.
During the Netflix screening in LA, Ryan couldn't contain his excitement about Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie, which is expected to release next summer.
"I can't wait for people to see this film," he exclusively told E! News' Daily Pop. "I really can't."
While he couldn't offer any additional details, the 41-year-old did open up about his experience on The Gray Man.
"It was an insane amount of action," Ryan said. "I'm new to the action world. I've done films that have action in it, but like one or two sequences. I guess in most action films, there's like four or five. This had nine."
The Gray Man hits Netflix on July 22.