Prince William and Kate Middleton Share Unseen Photo of Queen Elizabeth II With Family Before Death

The royally touching photo comes seven months after Buckingham Palace announced Queen Elizabeth's passing. In a heartbreaking statement shared after her death, Prince William honored his beloved "Grannie."

"I have lost a grandmother," his Sept. 10 statement read in part. "And while I will grieve her loss, I also feel incredibly grateful. I have had the benefit of The Queen's wisdom and reassurance into my fifth decade."

He added, "I thank her for the kindness she showed my family and me. And I thank her on behalf of my generation for providing an example of service and dignity in public life that was from a different age, but always relevant to us all. My grandmother famously said that grief was the price we pay for love."

The 40-year-old also took note of his father, King Charles III, whose coronation will take place in early May, sharing that he'll honor his grandmother's memory "by supporting my father, The King, in every way I can."