Check Out the Harry Potter Stars, Then & Now

The boy who lived to see a revival.
After years of speculation, the Harry Potter franchise is finally being rebooted, with HBO Max announcing April 12 that a faithful "decade-long" TV adaption of the seven-book series is in the works. This return to the Wizarding World, which comes 12 years after the release of the final movie, will be executive produced by controversial author J.K. Rowling.
"Max's commitment to preserving the integrity of my books is important to me," Rowling said in a statement. "I'm looking forward to being part of this new adaptation which will allow for a degree of depth and detail only afforded by a long form television series."
Along with a new format will come a fresh cast, as Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson will be passing off their wands to a new trio that will play Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger. (Yes, we're emotional about it!) Fortunately, fans have not had to say goodbye to the three actors, who have all gone on to successful careers after graduating from Hogwarts.
So, as Potterheads eagerly await more news about the new adaptation, we're checking in with the young stars of the OG films. Accio, nostalgia!
All of the Harry Potter films are streaming on Peacock.