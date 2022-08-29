Emma Watson and Rumored Boyfriend Brandon Green Continue Their Italian Getaway in Style

Mamma mia, Emma Watson is glowing while on an Italian vacation with her rumored boyfriend Brandon Green.
The pair were spotted together in Venice, Italy while they enjoyed a walk around the city on Aug. 28. For their outing, the actress wore a cream and pink floral summer dress from Reformation with a thigh-split.
Emma—who recently made her directorial debut with Prada's new beauty campaign for Prada Paradoxe fragrance—topped off her look with a pair of Prada loafers and black socks. The Harry Potter star's locks were kept in soft waves that fell above her shoulders.
Brandon, on the other hand, kept his look laid back and casual with a navy tee, blue pants and white sneakers.
Emma and Brandon—who is the son of controversial British fashion tycoon and billionaire Sir Philip Green—were first spotted together on their getaway earlier this month. In the snaps, the two were seen smiling and walking hand-in-hand. They were also seen boarding a water taxi.
Romance rumors first began circulating back in September, when they were photographed together after exiting a helicopter in London. Neither Emma or Brandon have commented on the nature of their relationship or any of their joint appearances.
More recently, Emma was in a relationship with businessman Leo Robinton. In May 2021, the actress responded to rumors she was allegedly engaged to Leo on Twitter, saying at the time, "If I have news - I promise I'll share it with you."
Brandon's father Philip is the former chairman of the Arcadia fashion empire, made up of popular retailers such as Topshop, Dorothy Perkins and Miss Selfridge.
The 29-year-old studied at the International School in Monaco and like Emma, he is passionate about environmentalism. In a clip shared by Centre Scientifique De Monaco, Brandon discussed using his platform to address climate change.
"For a few decades, climate has become a major concern," he says in the March 2021 video. "I think, for the people of my generation, this is undoubtedly the biggest issue ever."