Olivia Culpo’s Guide to Coachella: Tips and Tricks To Make the Most of Festival Season

Coachella Weekend 1 is finally here. With festival season in full swing, that means a lot of us are shopping. If you are not sure how to prepare for the weekend, let Olivia Culpo be your guide. She says, "Along with all your essentials for a festival weekend, you have to make sure, first and foremost, that you're hydrated enough to enjoy yourself."

That's why Olivia partnered with evian to debut Club Hydration at TAO Desert Nights on April 14th. Olivia said, "My first stop will be at evian's Club Hydration, which I'm super excited about. One of my rules for festival season is to make sure you are drinking water. If you are drinking alcohol, make sure you have water or sparkling water throughout the day so you don't ruin the next day. It's all about the long game with festival weekend."

Olivia warned, "You don't want to burn out on the first night." In an exclusive E! interview, The Culpo Sisters star shared more tips for making the most of festival season and her favorite beauty hacks.