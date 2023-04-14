Olivia Culpo’s Guide to Coachella: Tips and Tricks To Make the Most of Festival Season

We interviewed Olivia Culpo because we think you'll like her picks. Olivia is a paid spokesperson for evian. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Coachella Weekend 1 is finally here. With festival season in full swing, that means a lot of us are shopping. If you are not sure how to prepare for the weekend, let Olivia Culpo be your guide. She says, "Along with all your essentials for a festival weekend, you have to make sure, first and foremost, that you're hydrated enough to enjoy yourself."
That's why Olivia partnered with evian to debut Club Hydration at TAO Desert Nights on April 14th. Olivia said, "My first stop will be at evian's Club Hydration, which I'm super excited about. One of my rules for festival season is to make sure you are drinking water. If you are drinking alcohol, make sure you have water or sparkling water throughout the day so you don't ruin the next day. It's all about the long game with festival weekend."
Olivia warned, "You don't want to burn out on the first night." In an exclusive E! interview, The Culpo Sisters star shared more tips for making the most of festival season and her favorite beauty hacks.
E!: Tell me more about evian's Club Hydration.
OC: We're celebrating hydration, specifically sparkling water. I plan on bringing my sisters with me. They'll be there in tow with my entire festival season crew. We'll just be hydrating and getting a head start on the desert weekend. We're working on hydration first, partying second.
When people ask me about my biggest beauty secret, it's truly drinking water. Stay hydrated and get lots of sleep. If you're not doing those two things, you can get any procedure or injectable done, but it's not going to work as well. You just need to sleep and drink water.
evian Sparkling Carbonated Water
"I personally prefer the sparkling water because I feel like it's just easier to drink, especially as you're at all these parties or in between drinks and you are running from one thing to the next."
Olivia Culpo's Sweat-Proof Beauty Hacks
Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray
"I have so many secrets for you. First of all, the Charlotte Tilbury makeup setting spray is amazing. Your face will not move. I put it on before I put on my foundation I put it on during. I put it on before I put on bronzer. I put it on afterwards. I even take it with me because it's really hydrating. It really solidifies makeup so it will not move."
Olivia's pick has 281.2K+ Sephora Loves. It has also been recommended by Summer House star Paige DeSorbo, The Bachelorette's Rachel Recchia, Selling Sunset star Vanessa Villela, and Kristin Juszczyk.
Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Finish Setting Powder
"My second trick is carrying a powder with you wherever you go. I use the Charlotte Tilbury face powder and bring it with me."
Olivia's recommendation has 501.4K+ Sephora Loves and it comes in four shades.
Pimoys 6 Pieces Powder Puff
"Then, I use these little triangle blotting puffs with powder. I got them from Amazon. They're great."
These are an E! Shopping Editor favorite and they have 8,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Supergoop! (Re)setting 100% Mineral Powder Sunscreen SPF 35 PA+++
"Supergoop has a powder sunscreen, which is great if you worry about your skin getting oily, but you're also protecting your skin at the same time. I love that it's a two for one product. I use it after I put on all my makeup and reapply throughout the day just to make sure I am protecting my skin."
"I put on my Tula sunscreen and then I'll just use the powder over makeup because the powder has a pigment. There are a bunch of different shades and it works well as a setting powder."
Olivia go-to powder sunscreen has 70.7K+ Sephora Loves. Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy recommended this too along with Bachelor in Paradise star Genevieve Parisi.
Olivia Culpo's Tips for Glowing Skin
Tula Protect + Glow Daily Sunscreen Gel Broad Spectrum SPF 30
"This Tula sunscreen is my favorite. I'm going to be honest with you about my picks. This is my absolute favorite. I love it. It has this really cool, emollient texture. I love every part of it. It's 100% the only sunscreen that doesn't make me break out. It blends really really well. It reminds me of the MAC Strobe Cream, but it's a sunscreen."
This sunscreen has 9.7K+ Sephora Loves and 2,300+ 5-star Ulta reviews. The Bachelor's Rachael Kirkconnell recommended this too.
MAC Cosmetics Strobe Cream
"This gives you a little sheen. I like the sheen."
This product comes in three shades.
Supergoop! Glowscreen Sunscreen SPF 40 PA+++ with Hyaluronic Acid + Niacinamide
"If you love a glow, you can do the Glowscreen from Supergoop. It has a nice sheen and a little pigment to it. I use that when I'm not using the Tula."
The Supergoop! Glowscreen Sunscreen has 248.4K Sephora Loves and 6,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews. This celeb favorite has been recommended by The Bachelor alum Hannah Ann Sluss, Rachel Zegler, Lindsey Vonn, Genevieve Parisi, and Dancing With the Stars pro Emma Slater.
Olivia Culpo's Go-To Dry Shampoo
OUAI Super Dry Shampoo
"I have tried so many dry shampoos. I love OUAI because it doesn't leave any white residue and it smells really good. It's lightweight and not too gritty. That would be my number one."
This dry shampoo has 29.4K+ Sephora Loves.
Olivia Culpo's Makeup Removal Hacks
Augustinus Bader The Cleansing Balm
"I love any balm-based cleanser. Augustinus Bader has a really good one that you'll love."
e.l.f. Cosmetics Holy Hydration! Makeup Melting Cleansing Balm
"If you want another great cleansing balm that's more affordable, e.l.f. has a really good one. I like a cleansing balm because they really help with taking off mascara."
Olivia's pick has 1,100+ 5-star Ulta reviews and 1,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Face Wipes- 2 Packs
"There's another product I've used forever. It's a holy grail product for me. I love the Neutrogena wipes. I feel like they're the only thing that really helps me know for sure that I definitely got all of the makeup off."
Olivia's must-have has 77,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 14,300+ 5-star Ulta reviews. Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant recommended these too.
Amazon Brand- Solimo Baby Oil with Aloe Vera & Vitamin E
"Here's another trick you might like. If you really can't get makeup off and it's just not budging, use baby oil. You can use baby oil for so many things. It definitely helps take off a spray tan too."
This baby oil has 6,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Olivia Culpo's Beauty Picks Under $25
Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water
"I love the Bioderma Micellar Water. It is such a good toner."
This product has 36,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
ChapStick Classic Cherry Lip Balm- 3 Count
"I love the cherry Chapstick."
This product has 11,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
CeraVe Acne Foaming Cream Cleanser
"I love this CeraVe cream cleanser. Honestly, all of the Cerave products are great because they're really gentle."
This cleanser has 21,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Sol de Janeiro Mini Brazilian Bum Bum Cream
"I love Brazilian Bum Bum Cream. It's also under $25 and it has such a great smell."
Olivia's pick has 28,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 205.1K+ Sephora Loves.
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Flyliner Longwear Liquid Eyeliner
"The Fenty Beauty eyeliner is $20 and it's really good. I use the liquid eyeliner because I always do a little flick. It's my go-to."
This eyeliner has 92.5K+ Sephora Loves.
Cliganic 100% Pure Vitamin E Oil for Skin, Hair & Face
"A product that's cheap, but is good for so many things, is Vitamin E. I use Vitamin E for hyperpigmentation or when I have a zit that's still red. Not enough people talk about Vitamin E, but it does a lot."
This product has 7,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Olivia Culpo's Sleek Bun Must-Haves
L'Oréal Elnett Satin Extra Strong Hold Hairspray
"I love the L'Oreal Elnett Hairspray. It's fantastic. I will always use that."
This hairspray has 3,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Got 2b Ultra Glued Invincible Styling Hair Gel
"I love using the Got2B gel. It's such a great product." This gel has 1,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Tancho High Grade Tique Pomade
"I use this Tancho stick that's like $9 on Amazon. It's a really great buy and I love it."
This pomade stick has 1,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Goiple 3 Pieces Hair Styling Comb Set
"I also use a little comb that kind of looks like a toothbrush, but I got it from Amazon it's helpful for styling. Between all of those products, it somehow stays flat."
There are three colors to choose from. This bundle has 2,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
If you want to do more Olivia-inspired shopping, she shared her kitchen must-haves with E! readers.