Nick Cannon Speaks Now About Desire to Have Baby No. 13 With Taylor Swift

Nick Cannon is sharing his wildest dream of having a kid with Taylor Swift.
The Masked Singer host touched on the idea being dad to baby No. 13 during his appearance on The Howard Stern Show April 10. Though Nick admittedly has no immidiate plans to add to his large brood, he would change his mind if the newly-single singer—who recently broke up with Joe Alwyn after six years of dating—wanted to start a family with him.
"I'm all in," he quipped, after host Howard Stern proposed the hypothetical situation. "First of all, she's an amazing songwriter. What I do love about Taylor Swift is that she has been so vulnerable and open with all of her music."
The 42-year-old went on to note that he and Taylor, 33, also have "very similar" dating experiences when it comes to having their love lives make headlines. "I think she would relate to me very well," Nick explained. "We probably will understand each other."
Joking that his "Spidey senses" were tingling after hearing news of Taylor's split, Nick added of the idea of having a baby with the pop star, "That would be amazing."
Nick is dad to 12 children with six different women. In 2022, he welcomed son Legendary Love, 9 months, with Bre Tiesi; daughter Onyx Ice, 6 months, with LaNisha Cole; son Rise Messiah, 6 months, with Brittany Bell; daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, 4 months with Abby de la Rosa; and daughter Halo Marie, 3 months, with Alyssa Scott.
The Nickelodeon alum is also dad to 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey. Additionally, he shares son Golden "Sagon," 6, and daughter Powerful Queen, 2, with Brittany, as well twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, 21 months, with Abby. His and Alyssa's 5-month-old son Zen passed away in December 2021 after being diagnosed with a brain tumor.
In the past, Nick has been open about his admiration for Taylor. When asked about the feud between the Grammy winner and Kim Kardashian in a 2016 interview with E! News, Nick said he was Team Taylor "all day."
"That's an easy one," he said at the time. "Just in that department."