Nick Cannon Speaks Now About Desire to Have Baby No. 13 With Taylor Swift

Watch : Did Taylor Swift Hint at Joe Alwyn Breakup on The Eras Tour?

Nick Cannon is sharing his wildest dream of having a kid with Taylor Swift.

The Masked Singer host touched on the idea being dad to baby No. 13 during his appearance on The Howard Stern Show April 10. Though Nick admittedly has no immidiate plans to add to his large brood, he would change his mind if the newly-single singer—who recently broke up with Joe Alwyn after six years of dating—wanted to start a family with him.

"I'm all in," he quipped, after host Howard Stern proposed the hypothetical situation. "First of all, she's an amazing songwriter. What I do love about Taylor Swift is that she has been so vulnerable and open with all of her music."

The 42-year-old went on to note that he and Taylor, 33, also have "very similar" dating experiences when it comes to having their love lives make headlines. "I think she would relate to me very well," Nick explained. "We probably will understand each other."

Joking that his "Spidey senses" were tingling after hearing news of Taylor's split, Nick added of the idea of having a baby with the pop star, "That would be amazing."