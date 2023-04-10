See How Nick Cannon's 11 Kids Celebrated Easter

Watch : See How Nick Cannon Celebrated Easter With His 11 Kids

Nick Cannon was a busy dad this Easter.

The Masked Singer host marked the holiday dressed as the Easter Bunny, hopping around town to celebrate with his 11 kids. Over the weekend, Nick and the mothers of his children shared photos from various family celebrations on social media.

Alongside a picture of Nick unmasking himself from his Easter Bunny costume, Bre Tiesi—who shares 9-month-old on Legendary Love with the comedian—wrote on Instagram, "It was in this moment that Legendary was throughly [sic] confused!"

The Selling Sunset cast member added in another post, "When you have the best daddy who enjoys making core memory's with his kids."

As seen in a separate Instagram Story posted by Nick, the Nickelodeon alum shared a laugh with Alyssa Scott and their 3-month-old daughter Halo Marie while taking pictures in front of an Easter-themed backdrop. (The two are also parents t son Zen, who passed away at 5 months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with a brain tumor.)