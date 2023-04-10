See How Nick Cannon's 11 Kids Celebrated Easter

Nick Cannon dressed up as the Easter Bunny as he celebrated the holiday with friends and family, including the mothers of his children. See how his 11 kids rang in Easter.

Nick Cannon was a busy dad this Easter.

The Masked Singer host marked the holiday dressed as the Easter Bunny, hopping around town to celebrate with his 11 kids. Over the weekend, Nick and the mothers of his children shared photos from various family celebrations on social media.

Alongside a picture of Nick unmasking himself from his Easter Bunny costume, Bre Tiesi—who shares 9-month-old on Legendary Love with the comedian—wrote on Instagram, "It was in this moment that Legendary was throughly [sic] confused!"

The Selling Sunset cast member added in another post, "When you have the best daddy who enjoys making core memory's with his kids."

As seen in a separate Instagram Story posted by Nick, the Nickelodeon alum shared a laugh with Alyssa Scott and their 3-month-old daughter Halo Marie while taking pictures in front of an Easter-themed backdrop. (The two are also parents t son Zen, who passed away at 5 months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with a brain tumor.) 

He posted a pic of himself and Abby de la Rosa—with who he shares twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, 21 months, and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, 4 months—writing, per People, "Who knew a bunny's job was tough?"

Meanwhile, Abby gave a glimpse into their celebration, posting images of their kids playing on the lawn dressed in their Easter Sunday best, writing, "My boys are so smart."

Nick is also dad to 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey. Additionally, he shares son Golden "Sagon," 5, daughter Powerful Queen, 23 months, and son Rise Messiah, 2 months, with Brittany Bell, as well as daughter Onyx Ice, 3 months, with LaNisha Cole.

Keep reading to see how the rest of the family rang in Easter.

Legendary Love

Nick Cannon dressed up as the Easter Bunny for a photo shoot with his 9-month-old son Legendary Love, who he shares with Selling Sunset's Bre Tiesi.

Halo Marie

The comedian and Alyssa Scott share a laugh with their 3-month-old daughter Halo Marie.

Moroccan

Nick's 11-year-old son, who he shares with Mariah Carey, had some fun playing with a rabbit on Easter Sunday.

Monroe

Moroccan's twin sister was also seen hanging out with their new furry friend.

Onyx Ice

At three months old, Nick's daughter with LaNisha Cole spend Easter weekend taking in the arts at a museum with mom.

Beautiful Zeppelin

Nick and Abby de la Rosa's 4-month-old daughter was pretty in pink for her very first Easter.

Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir

The 21-month-old twins, who Nick also shares with Abby, couldn't wait to show off their new toys to family.

