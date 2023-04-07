Dip Into These Secrets About The Sandlot

Watch : Disney & Nickelodeon Child Stars Get Silly on Celebrity Game Face

Recently we found ourselves in a bit of a pickle.

How best to honor The Sandlot, 30 years after the just-shy-of-coming-of-age tale about a group of neighborhood pals who don't need anything but baseball and each other first homered over the center field fence in our hearts?

First of all, filing the film away under "1993" is a fool's errand, as it has lent itself to countless repeat viewings since the days of clamshell-encased VHS copies, the PG-rated tale offering up the same simple pleasures for the streaming generation as it did for the dial-up kids. As the Great Bambino himself said: Movies get remembered, but endlessly quotable classics never die.

Okay, we paraphrase, but it did come to us in a dream that the best way to mark this occasion was to dip into The Sandlot's history and provide as much information as possible about the making of the perfect-for-all-seasons family film.