Amanda Kloots Recalls Dropping Nick Cordero Off at Hospital Nearly 3 Years After His Death

Amanda Kloots will never forget that day.
Nearly three years after her husband Nick Cordero died from complications caused by COVID-19, The Talk host reflected on the day she first took him to the hospital.
"Three years ago today we took Nick to the emergency room at Cedars Sinai," Amanda wrote on Instagram March 30. "March 30, 2020 is a day that is engrained in my brain forever as it's the last day I had with my husband."
Looking back, she couldn't help but think what she would have done differently had she known what would happen to Nick.
"There are days in my life I wish I could go back in time to and this is one of them," the Tell Me Your Dreams author continued. "If I could, I'd give him the biggest kiss. If I could, I'd hold him in a never ending hug and If I could, I'd tell him 'I love you' one million times."
Amanda then shared how she now lives life differently because of that moment.
"I was so foolish that day, so naive thinking I'd pick him up in two hours," she stated. "I've learned to say different goodbyes. I've learned to always tell people you love them. I've learned that life is fragile and we are not invincible. Live and love to the fullest."
Along with her message, Amanda posted a throwback photo of Nick smiling as he held their son Elvis, now 3. And she further recalled that day on her Instagram Stories, sharing an old video she'd sent to a friend while she and her little one were at The Grove in Los Angeles waiting to hear from Nick.
"Hi guys. Elvis and I here," she said in the clip. "We're sitting at the beautiful Grove waiting to hear something from Nick, and they're playing ‘Volare.' It's a sign, a sign that everything's gonna be OK."
Nick ended up being hospitalized for months—with Amanda rallying support for him by having social media followers sing and dance to his song "Live Your Life"—before his passing in July 2020 at the age of 41.
In her Instagram Stories post, Amanda noted she still feels Nick's presence when she hears "Volare" play. "Volare is a song that to this day plays at the strangest times," she wrote, "and I swear it's Nick talking to me."
And in years since Nick's death, Amanda has shared her grief journey as well as the many ways she has continued to honor the late Broadway star.
"There hasn't been a day I haven't missed him," she wrote in part of an Instagram tribute on the second anniversary of his passing in July 2022. "Nick was a presence. His smile and laugh lit up a room. He loved everyone and was a great friend to anyone that knew him."