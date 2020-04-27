by Derek Scancarelli | Mon., Apr. 27, 2020 9:36 AM
Nick Cordero's Broadway family is sending him some majorly loud love.
The Waitress cast performed a socially-distant rendition of the Tony Award nominee's song "Live Your Life" to support their friend as he continues to fight for his health. The arrangement features Cordero's castmates rocking out from their respective homes: jamming out on keyboard, guitars, and harmonizing beautifully while reciting Cordero's inspirational lyrics.
"They'll give you hell but don't you let them kill your light," the group sings. "Not without a fight. Live your life."
Throughout the video, the band offers some positivity in a trying time, wailing on air guitar and holding up motivational signs that read, "We love you Nick!," "Nick, you got this!" and "Wake up Nick!"
On Friday morning, Cordero's wife Amanda Kloots took to Twitter to announce the singer had tested negative for Coronavirus twice, although he still remains unconscious after an emergency leg amputation. Later that night, Kloots also shared that her husband had successfully undergone a procedure for a temporary pacemaker to control the performer's irregular heartbeat.
While Cordero has been hospitalized since March, Kloots continues to take care of their 10-month-old son Elvis. On Sunday, she took to Instagram to show how she's keeping her spirits high.
"I put on a dress today!" she celebrated. "I didn't iron it, but it's on and I'm proud of that. I'm doing my best to keep Elvis happy so we are dancing and singing everyday till Nick comes home!"
Kloots also gave an update on Cordero's condition.
"Nick just got a good report," she posted to her Instagram story. "He was stable through the night and holding up with medicine changes."
Kloots continues to share hopeful posts with the hashtag #WakeUpNick.
For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and for tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, please visit The Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?