Amanda Kloots Says Son Elvis Has Been Asking "Where Dad Is"

Two years after Nick Cordero died at age 41 due to COVID-19 complications, his wife Amanda Kloots shared that their son Elvis has started asking more questions about his dad.

By Ashley Joy Parker Oct 22, 2022 7:38 PMTags
Celeb KidsCelebritiesThe TalkCoronavirus
Watch: How Amanda Kloots Is Celebrating Late Husband Nick Cordero

Amanda Kloots' son is beginning to ask the tough questions.

Two years after her husband Nick Cordero died at age 41 due to COVID-19 complications, The Talk co-host revealed that amid her own grief, her three-year-old son Elvis has started becoming curious about "where his dad is." 

"I feel like that part of grief is going to start happening, where I have to now face his grief after dealing with mine for the last two years, she shared on the Oct. 18 episode of iHeartRadio's The Important Things with Bobbi Brown podcast.  "Helping Elvis understand at this young age where Dad is, why Dad doesn't live with us, what happened to Dad. And it's been really, really, really hard." 

Although Elvis was just 13 months old when Nick passed, Amanda, 40, said that her son says that he does remember the Broadway star, "which is crazy." She added, "I don't know if that's because we watch so many videos together of Nick or because I talk about Nick so much. But he does, he does say that and I love it. But it makes me wonder."

photos
Cutest Celeb Kids on Instagram

As Elvis gets older, Amanda said the two have started having more open conversations about Nick.

"I have said, 'Dada lives in heaven with Jesus but he's all around us all the time," she said. "And we can always talk to him, we can listen to him sing and he's watching over us all the time.' That's what I've said so far."

Noam Galai/Getty Images for Beyond Yoga

In March 2000 Nick went to the ER with what was first diagnosed as pneumonia, but turned out to be COVID. He never left the hospital and died that July after suffering numerous complications.

"God has another angel in heaven now," Amanda wrote on Instagram at the time. "I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him.

She continued, "Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone's friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday."

Trending Stories

1

Ellen Star Sophia Grace Is Pregnant With Her First Child

2

Find Out Who HBO Is Blaming For House of the Dragon Online Leak

3

The Creepy AF True Story Behind The Watcher on Netflix

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Ellen Star Sophia Grace Is Pregnant With Her First Child

2

Find Out Who HBO Is Blaming For House of the Dragon Online Leak

3

The Creepy AF True Story Behind The Watcher on Netflix

4
Exclusive

Matthew Perry Says Jennifer Aniston Confronted Him About His Drinking

5

Miranda Cosgrove Looks Unrecognizable in New iCarly On-Set Pic