Amanda Kloots Says Son Elvis Has Been Asking "Where Dad Is"

Amanda Kloots' son is beginning to ask the tough questions.
Two years after her husband Nick Cordero died at age 41 due to COVID-19 complications, The Talk co-host revealed that amid her own grief, her three-year-old son Elvis has started becoming curious about "where his dad is."
"I feel like that part of grief is going to start happening, where I have to now face his grief after dealing with mine for the last two years, she shared on the Oct. 18 episode of iHeartRadio's The Important Things with Bobbi Brown podcast. "Helping Elvis understand at this young age where Dad is, why Dad doesn't live with us, what happened to Dad. And it's been really, really, really hard."
Although Elvis was just 13 months old when Nick passed, Amanda, 40, said that her son says that he does remember the Broadway star, "which is crazy." She added, "I don't know if that's because we watch so many videos together of Nick or because I talk about Nick so much. But he does, he does say that and I love it. But it makes me wonder."
As Elvis gets older, Amanda said the two have started having more open conversations about Nick.
"I have said, 'Dada lives in heaven with Jesus but he's all around us all the time," she said. "And we can always talk to him, we can listen to him sing and he's watching over us all the time.' That's what I've said so far."
In March 2000 Nick went to the ER with what was first diagnosed as pneumonia, but turned out to be COVID. He never left the hospital and died that July after suffering numerous complications.
"God has another angel in heaven now," Amanda wrote on Instagram at the time. "I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him.
She continued, "Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone's friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday."