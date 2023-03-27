Blake Lively Scores Funny Points by Roasting Wrexham Soccer Fan in Hilarious Video to His Girlfriend

Blake Lively just gave a fan the best assist.
More than a month after Gossip Girl alum gave birth to her and husband Ryan Reynold's fourth child, Blake headed to Wales to cheer on the Wrexham soccer team, which is co-owned by the Deadpool star. A hilarious moment was captured on TikTok at the game March 25, after a fan named Sam asked Blake to say hi to his girlfriend Stephanie.
The March 26 clip showed Blake turning and waving at the camera as she joked, "Hi Stephanie, you should leave him!" before bringing her hands to her mouth in a gasp and shuffling down the sidelines.
As for Sam's response to the cheeky remark? He tweeted the encounter March 26, quipping: "Stephs cried happiness and she's absolutely over the moon.. Luckily she hasn't broke up with me! Thanks again."
And it seems Ryan's cheerleading squad is now a team of five, as before the game Blake, 35, and Ryan, 46, were photographed on the field with their children: James, 8, Inez, 6, Betty, 3, and their newborn baby.
As for the game's outcome, Wrexham took home the win against York City, finishing the match with a score of three to zero. Ryan celebrated the victory by posting a series of snaps to Instagram March 27, including a selfie of himself and Blake smiling for the camera.
And although the couple didn't post any pictures of their little ones, this isn't the first time the kids have supported the soccer team, as Blake and the girls have attended games in the past and have even checked-in with the Spirited star via FaceTime when they couldn't make the trip.
While being soccer fans is nothing new for James, Inez and Betty, it is a brand new playing field for their fourth child, who mom and dad welcomed into the world in February.
As for how Blake and Ryan announced their newborn's arrival?
"Puppy Bowl Sunday 2023," Blake captioned an Instagram post Feb. 12 without a visible baby bump. "Been busy."
Something still under wraps: The baby's sex and name.
And while we'll give Blake and Ryan a pass for keeping this info to themselves, Ryan made up for it with a sweet save.
"We're very excited," Ryan gushed on an episode of CNBC's Power Lunch in February. "Look, we wouldn't do this four times if we didn't love it."