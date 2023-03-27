Blake Lively Scores Funny Points by Roasting Wrexham Soccer Fan in Hilarious Video to His Girlfriend

Watch : Amanda Seyfried Talks Blake Lively ALMOST Being Cast in Mean Girls

Blake Lively just gave a fan the best assist.

More than a month after Gossip Girl alum gave birth to her and husband Ryan Reynold's fourth child, Blake headed to Wales to cheer on the Wrexham soccer team, which is co-owned by the Deadpool star. A hilarious moment was captured on TikTok at the game March 25, after a fan named Sam asked Blake to say hi to his girlfriend Stephanie.

The March 26 clip showed Blake turning and waving at the camera as she joked, "Hi Stephanie, you should leave him!" before bringing her hands to her mouth in a gasp and shuffling down the sidelines.

As for Sam's response to the cheeky remark? He tweeted the encounter March 26, quipping: "Stephs cried happiness and she's absolutely over the moon.. Luckily she hasn't broke up with me! Thanks again."

And it seems Ryan's cheerleading squad is now a team of five, as before the game Blake, 35, and Ryan, 46, were photographed on the field with their children: James, 8, Inez, 6, Betty, 3, and their newborn baby.