Finding Out This Actress Was Blake Lively's Babysitter Will Make Say XOX-OMG

Watch : Blake Lively Welcomes Baby No. 4 With Ryan Reynolds

Gossip Girl has nothing on Tamala Jones.

After all, the Castle alum used to babysit Blake Lively back when the actress was still growing into her traveling pants, Tamala revealed during her latest appearance Tamron Hall Show.

"Long story short, I went to a ton of acting classes and that was on the advice of [actress] Tisha Campbell's mom," she recalled in a sneak peek of the daytime talk show's March 24 episode, published by Entertainment Tonight. "I met a representative who wanted to try me out a little bit, [and] told me, 'I'm going to send you out on auditions.' And that person introduced me to Blake Lively's parents."

At the time, Elaine and Ernie Lively ran an acting school in addition to their flourishing careers in Hollywood. Upon being introduced to Tamala, the couple helped get her professional headshots and enrolled in acting lessons, the 48-year-old explained.

"When they became managers, I was already going to their acting school and I would babysit Blake to attend school because I couldn't afford it," Tamala continued. "Sometimes my mom would bake goods for them if they had a big party."