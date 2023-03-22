Vanderpump Rules' Raquel Leviss Will Attend Season 10 Reunion Amid Tom Sandoval Scandal

Watch : Raquel Leviss Will Attend Vanderpump Rules Season 10 Reunion

Raquel Leviss is ready to face her fellow Vanderpump Rules co-stars in the wake of Scandoval.

Nearly three weeks after news of her affair with Tom Sandoval sent shock waves through the Bravo universe and beyond, the former beauty queen exclusively confirmed to E! News she will be at the upcoming VPR season 10 reunion taping, saying, "Yes, I will be attending the reunion in person."

Tom, 39, and partner of nine years Ariana Madix broke up after it was revealed March 3 that he had been cheating on her for several months with Raquel, 28. Five days later, Tom and Raquel issued public apologies to Ariana, 37.

"I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships," Raquel wrote in a March 8 Instagram statement. "There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana."