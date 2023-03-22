Vanderpump Rules' Raquel Leviss Will Attend Season 10 Reunion Amid Tom Sandoval Scandal

Raquel Leviss is ready to face her fellow Vanderpump Rules co-stars in the wake of Scandoval.
Nearly three weeks after news of her affair with Tom Sandoval sent shock waves through the Bravo universe and beyond, the former beauty queen exclusively confirmed to E! News she will be at the upcoming VPR season 10 reunion taping, saying, "Yes, I will be attending the reunion in person."
Tom, 39, and partner of nine years Ariana Madix broke up after it was revealed March 3 that he had been cheating on her for several months with Raquel, 28. Five days later, Tom and Raquel issued public apologies to Ariana, 37.
"I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships," Raquel wrote in a March 8 Instagram statement. "There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana."
She added that she's "reflecting on my choices, speaking to a counselor and I am learning things about myself such as my patterns of codependency and addiction to being and feeling loved."
As Tom's apology message, he noted, "I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly."
It's unclear how Raquel's reunion announcement will affect co-star Scheana Shay's planned attendance as earlier this month Raquel was granted a temporary restraining order (or TRO) against her co-star that requires her to stay 100 feet away.
E! News confirmed on March 8 that Raquel obtained a TRO after she alleged Scheana punched her in the face, resulting in a "black eye and cut/scar to left eyebrow, blurred vision & swelling to left eye" in the early hours of March 2. (Scheana, 37, has since denied the allegations.)
Just last week, Scheana gave her own update about the upcoming reunion, telling fans on the March 17 episode of her Sheananigans podcast, "As far as I know, I'm fully intending on being there in person."
Tom has yet to confirm if he'll film the reunion in person, though he's already faced the wrath of Ariana.
In the shocking midseason trailer, released March 20, she told her ex to "die" for cheating on her in an emotional post-breakup talk caught on camera. While Tom admitted "I wish we both would have tried harder," Ariana fired back with, "You don't deserve one f--king tear of mine."
Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
