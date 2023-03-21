How TikTok's High-Maintenance Beauty Trend Is Actually Low-Maintenance

Turns out, it pays to be extra.
TikTok's latest beauty trend encourages people to splurge on themselves by indulging in facials, eyelash extensions, hair blowouts, gel or acrylic manicures and other various cosmetics treatments. Why? Well, for many users, it seems that being high-maintenance in the beauty department saves you so much time and energy in the long run.
So, not only will you reap the rewards of feeling like your best self, but according to the influencers practicing this trend, you end up having a low-maintenance routine.
"I get lash extensions once a month," TikToker @rachaelpotash said in a Jan. 13 video about her routine. "Not having to put mascara every day and take it off every night is a huge time-saver for me. I have a blended family of six kids, so we're really busy over here and I need all the free time I can have."
She also schedules regular Botox appointments, books a Russian gel manicure and pedicure every two weeks, gets facials and does laser hair removal so she doesn't have to shave.
As she put it, "Remember self-care isn't selfish!"
User @rahmamsheikh shared similar sentiments as @rachaelpotash about putting in minimal effort to look and feel her best on a day-to-day basis.
"Once a month, what I really love to do is I like to get deep extraction facials," she explained in her March 13 video. "I feel like my skin thanks me for it and my skin has become so much more clear ever since I started doing this."
She continued, "When your skin is clear, you're less prone to put on makeup. And I'm totally lazy, I don't even like putting on makeup, but when you've got great facials and a great face routine, you don't need to."
@rachaelpotash These 10 tips save me SO much time. Part of me being my best self and the best mom I can is looking and feeling good. Remember self care isn’t selfish! What’s one thing you do for you that saves you time? #highmaintenance #lowmaintenance #selfcareisntselfish #lashextensions #naturalmakeuplook #highmaintenancetobelowmaintenance #momsover30 #momsoftiktokclub #grwm #selfcare #savetime ? original sound - Rachael?Life & Style Over 40
Some TikTokers have even taken this high-low method and applied it to other aspects of their lives. User @joannaapark said she swears by fitness classes because it holds her accountable.
"I go to 6 a.m. workout classes because I know my lazy ass is not going to make it after work," she revealed last September. "I have to be up anyways because I start work at 7. That way it's done and I don't have to think about it."
She also buys matching workout sets so she doesn't have to worry about what to wear. "Zero time, zero effort," she noted. "It looks cute every time."
Thanks to TikTok, you don't have to feel guilty the next time you treat yourself.