How TikTok's High-Maintenance Beauty Trend Is Actually Low-Maintenance

Turns out, it pays to be extra.

TikTok's latest beauty trend encourages people to splurge on themselves by indulging in facials, eyelash extensions, hair blowouts, gel or acrylic manicures and other various cosmetics treatments. Why? Well, for many users, it seems that being high-maintenance in the beauty department saves you so much time and energy in the long run.

So, not only will you reap the rewards of feeling like your best self, but according to the influencers practicing this trend, you end up having a low-maintenance routine.

"I get lash extensions once a month," TikToker @rachaelpotash said in a Jan. 13 video about her routine. "Not having to put mascara every day and take it off every night is a huge time-saver for me. I have a blended family of six kids, so we're really busy over here and I need all the free time I can have."