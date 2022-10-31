Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Genius Trick for Tolerating Painful Skincare Treatments

Watch : Lindsay Lohan Gushes Over "Calm" Husband Bader Shammas

These are the beauty confessions of a teenage drama queen, err, Lindsay Lohan.

The Mean Girls star recently opened up about her skincare routine, revealing that she's a fan of non-invasive treatments.

"I'm big on nonintrusive facial experiences," she said in the November cover story for Cosmopolitan, published Oct. 31. "I love lasers. I just started Morpheus8, which I'm obsessed with."

While the cosmetic procedure is not for the faint of heart, Lindsay offered a genius hack for minimizing the pain associated with it.

"Here's the trick," she explained. "You have to ask them to give you the numbing cream ahead of time and put it on yourself at home an hour before you go."

The Freaky Friday actress' advice couldn't be more spot on.

Dr. Ashkan Ghavami, a board-certified plastic surgeon, exclusively spoke to E! News in August about Morpheus8 after Kim Kardashian documented her experience with the skin-tightening laser at his Beverly Hills clinic.