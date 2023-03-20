Demi Moore's Video of Bruce Willis' Birthday Celebration Will Warm Your Heart

Watch : Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Heming Pleads to Paparazzi to Give Him Space

Bruce Willis spent his birthday surrounded by love.

The Die Hard star—who was recently diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia—turned 68 on March 19, and his family was by his side to celebrate the milestone occasion.

In a clip posted to Instagram by his ex-wife Demi Moore, Bruce's wife Emma Heming Willis presented him with a candle-lit pie as she, Demi and their children sang "Happy Birthday." Bruce shares daughters Rumer Willis, 34; Scout Willis, 31; and Tallulah Willis, 29, with Demi, and kids Mabel Ray Willis, 10, and Evelyn Penn Willis, 8, with Emma.

"Happy birthday, BW!" the Ghost actress captioned the footage. "So glad we could celebrate you today. Love you and love our family. Thank you to everyone for the love and warm wishes—we all feel them."

Rumer, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas, also shared a heartfelt message on Instagram, writing, "Happy Birthday Daddio. I love you to the [moon]. You are so cool." In addition, Tallulah wished a "happy birthday to my numero uno Bruno" and expressed her gratitude for all the kind wishes.