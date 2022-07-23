Bruce Willis and Daughter Mabel, 10, Dance Together in Adorable Video

Watch : Bruce Willis Plays Basketball in RARE Video After Aphasia Diagnosis

Despite his health struggle, Bruce Willis keeps on dancing—and smiling.

In a video that his wife Emma Willis posted on Instagram on July 22, the 67-year-old Die Hard actor is seen showing off his dance moves with the couple's daughter Mabel Ray, 10, on a porch. The clip is set to a remix of Lizzo's song "About Damn Time."

Emma captioned her post, "Bringing that weekend in strong! #TGIF #happyfriday."

Many fans shared the same sentiment in the comments. "Thank you for sharing videos of Bruce," one of them wrote. "I am sure all the fans throughout the globe love to see him smile and have fun."

Another user commented, "Love seeing Mr Willis smiling and happy."

Emma posted her video almost four months after the actor's family announced that the Armageddon star will retire from acting after being "diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities." He still has three movies that are set to be released.