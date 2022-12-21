Rumer Willis Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas

This holiday season, Rumer Willis is gifting her fans with some baby news.
The actress and her boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas announced on Dec. 20 that they are expecting their first child together in 2023.
Alongside a photo of Derek kissing his girlfriend's growing belly, the couple shared the happy news on Instagram by using a seedling emoji in the caption. The pair quickly received congratulatory messages from friends including Jenna Johnson, Dave Annable and Nicola Peltz Beckham.
"I'm so happy for you my friend. Such beautiful news. Congrats!!!" Aaron Paul wrote in the comment section. Brittany Snow added, "Congrats beauty!!"
As for Rumer's family, they also couldn't help but express their excitement online. Demi Moore shared her daughter's Instagram photo with the caption, "Entering my hot kooky unhinged grandma era." Rumer's sister Scout LaRue Willis added, "I feel so good. What a joyful hard launch party."
Speaking of hard launch, it was just last month when Rumer made her relationship with Derek Instagram official.
The former Dancing With the Stars winner posed next to the Vista Kicks lead singer at an undisclosed location. Rumer's dog, Dolores, also made an appearance in some of the snaps.
As for Derek, he was a bit more open about his relationship with the actress when he wished her a happy birthday this past summer.
"In the short time we've been together you have filled my life with joy and peace," he wrote Aug. 16. "Everything is just so easy with you. We sing, we dance, we play and most of all we laugh. Thank you for being you. You're a magical human. I'm so glad you came into my life."
While the couple hasn't shared the sex of their baby yet, Rumer previously disclosed what her dad Bruce Willis would hope for if she ever chose to have children.
"My dad puts pressure on me," she joked during a November 2020 appearance on The Talk. "Over the quarantine, he was like, 'So I'd like for you to have a son because I need some male energy in this group.' It's a lot of women obviously."
At the time, Rumer maintained that she was waiting to start a family when she felt it was right for her.
"It's important to wait," she added. "I think it's so important not to rush in and have it be about the lust or about, you know, that immediate connection, and building a real foundation."