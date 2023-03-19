Look Back on Bruce Willis' Best Roles

Watch : Bruce Willis Diagnosed With Frontotemporal Dementia

Yippie-Kai-Yay, it's Bruce Willis' birthday.

The legendary actor—cemented his action-hero status playing John McClane in the iconic Die Hard franchise—turned 68 on March 19, and we couldn't think of a better way to celebrate the occasion than by looking back on some of Willis' best movie roles.

Willis stepped away from his prolific acting career in March 2022 after his family—including wife Emma Heming Willis, ex Demi Moore, as well as kids Rumer Willis, 34, Scout Willis, 31, Tallulah Willis, 28, Mabel Willis, 9, and Evelyn Willis, 7—announced he was diagnosed with aphasia, which impacts a person's ability to communicate.

Last month, they provided an update on his condition, sharing that Willis had received a "more specific diagnosis" of frontotemporal dementia, known as FTD.

Since his breakout role on the 1980s TV drama Moonlighting, which earned him Golden Globe and Emmy awards for Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical in 1987, Willis has appeared in more than one hundred movies—including Pulp Fiction, The Sixth Sense and Moonrise Kingdom—which have culminatively grossed over $5 billion worldwide.