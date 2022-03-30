Bruce Willis Stepping Away From Acting Following Aphasia Diagnosis

Watch : Exes Demi Moore & Bruce Willis Are Social Distancing Together

Bruce Willis is taking a step back from his career to focus on his health.

The 67-year-old actor's family—including wife Emma Heming Willis, ex Demi Moore, as well as kids Rumer Willis, 33, Scout Willis, 30, Tallulah Willis, 28, Mabel Willis, 9, and Evelyn Willis, 7—announced that Bruce has been diagnosed with aphasia, a condition that can impact a person's ability to communicate.

"To Bruce's amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities," his family's statement, posted to Instagram via Emma's, Demi's, Rumer's, Scout's and Tallulah's accounts on March 30, began. "As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him."

"This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support," the message continued. "We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him."