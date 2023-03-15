Nancy Meyers' $130 Million Netflix Movie Shut Down Over Budget Issues

Watch : David Harbour Dishes on Stranger Things Season 5 & New Netflix Movie

Less than a year after acclaimed rom-com filmmaker Nancy Meyers coyly confirmed she struck a deal with Netflix to write and direct an untitled ensemble comedy, the streamer has reportedly shelved the highly-anticipated project.



The Hollywood Reporter, citing sources close to the situation, reported that the streaming service and movie director could not come to an agreement on the film's budget. Though Nancy—whose work includes Father of the Bride, The Parent Trap, Something's Gotta Give and The Holiday—aimed for a budget of at least $150 million, Netflix reportedly set a maximum of $130 million.



The romantic comedy already had major star power tentatively attached including Scarlett Johansson, Owen Wilson, Penelope Cruz and Michael Fassbender. The story was set to revolve around a filmmaking pair who fell in love and were reunited for a new project after their breakup, according to the publication.

The update on Nancy's latest rom-com comes nearly eight years after her last full-length film was released, as she wrote and directed the 2015 comedy-drama, The Intern, starring Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro.