Selena Gomez, Kieran Culkin, Steve Martin & Martin Short Spoof Father of the Bride on SNL

Selena Gomez and Kieran Culkin making SNL cameos together? Oh!

The pop star made not one but two surprise appearances on NBC's Saturday Night Live, reuniting with her Only Murders in the Building co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short, who hosted the NBC sketch series. Selena joined the comedy legends onstage during their opening monologue and also starred in one of the show's themed sketches—a parody sequel of Father of the Bride.

On SNL's spoof of the hit '90s comedy films, the "Come and Get It" singer played herself...the wedding singer, who comes with a hefty price. Steve and Martin reprised their roles of patriarch George Banks and wedding planner Franck Eggelhoffer.

The skit also featured a cameo from Kieran, another original Father of the Bride cast member. The former child star, now known for playing Roman Roy on the HBO series Succession, reprised his role as the bride's little brother Matty Banks.