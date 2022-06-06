How Kimberly Williams-Paisley Literally Passed the Father of the Bride Baton to Adria Arjona

5. A then-19-year-old Kimberly Williams-Paisley (though the Northwestern University sophomore was going by just Kimberly Williams at the time) was actually more nervous about getting to her audition than the read itself. "I just auditioned on a whim," she admitted to E! News. "Not trying to get the part, necessarily, I was just trying to figure out if I could manage taking the L train into Chicago for the first time. Because I'm from New York and I had taken subways my whole life and I was like, 'Well, how hard could it be? This is a good excuse to go into the city from Evanston to see if I can figure out this train.'"



She'd wager the nonchalance actually helped her beat out the countless others who were seen during the exhaustive search. "I think that actually helped me because I wasn't nervous for the audition at all," she shared. "I just thought there was no chance that I was going to get it. Because marriage was the furthest thing from my mind as a sophomore in college."



6. So actually scoring the role of the film's bride was a huge shock. Temporarily dropping out of college, she moved to L.A. by herself, "which was terrifying in and of itself," she recalled. "I mean, they took good care of me, but I didn't know anybody there. I didn't have any friends there. I remember they took me to a beauty salon and I had to spend hours getting my eyebrows plucked and my legs waxed—all those things I'd never done before. And then just navigating my way around and the high pressure of a big movie. It was really nerve-wracking. It was also really exciting."



7. Though, truly, nothing could have prepared her for the overnight fame. Williams-Paisley, who recently teamed up with real-life sister Ashley Williams for Hallmark Channel's Sister Swap series, recalled "people just kind of freaking out" after the movie's release. "You know, chasing me down the street or hyperventilating. That stuff was so weird. And I just had absolutely no preparation for that at all. I didn't know anybody that was famous, except for Steve and Diane and Marty."