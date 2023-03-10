Kristen Doute Is Officially Returning to Vanderpump Rules Amid Tom Sandoval Drama

Vanderpump Rules alum Kristen Doute is back filming for the Bravo series amid BFF Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval's breakup nearly three years after she was fired from the show.

Vanderpump Rules fans: Get ready for quite the SUR-prise.

Bravo alum Kristen Doute is officially returning to the series nearly three years after she was fired from the show. Bravo confirmed the reality star is back in a March 10 Instagram post, writing, "Spotted: Kristen Doute filming for this season of #PumpRules."

The 40-year-old had previously teased in her Instagram Stories on March 9 that VPR producers had reached out to her to participate in season 10.

As for what's bringing Kristen back in to the mix? Her return comes amid her BFF Ariana Madix's breakup from boyfriend of nine years Tom Sandoval following rumors of an alleged months-long affair between him and co-star Raquel Leviss. After the split news broke on March 3, Ariana's friends, including Kristen, have rallied around her and spoken out against Tom and Raquel on social media.

Kristen—who also previously dated the Schwartz & Sandy's co-owner—gave her own take on the controversy deemed Scandoval on the March 8 episode of her Sex, Love, and What Else Matters podcast, during which she said she was with Ariana when she allegedly found evidence of the rumored affair on Tom's phone.

"She just felt like she had to look," Kristen claimed, before adding of Ariana, "She's not doing well. She's numb and she's sad."

While Ariana has yet to publicly address the breakup, both Tom and Raquel have issued apologies to Ariana in public statements following their alleged months-long affair.

Kristen, along with co-star Stassi Schroeder, were fired from VPR in June 2020 after former co-star Faith Stowers—who is Black—alleged the two had called the cops on her after they saw a report about a woman allegedly robbing men. Both Kristen and Stassi later apologized for their actions.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo. Keep scrolling for a complete timeline of the Tom-Ariana-Raquel scandal.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

Getty Images
Summer 2013

After Tom Sandoval's dramatic relationship with co-star Kristen Doute came to an end, Ariana Madix joined the cast of Vanderpump Rules in season two. At the time, Kristen alleged that Tom and Ariana had hooked up while she and Tom were still together. "I'm smarter than you," Ariana infamously responded. "I'm prettier than you. Get the f--k over it."

Both Tom and Ariana denied the allegations, though he later admitted that the pair had made out in a pool while they were both in Las Vegas. 

Nicole Weingart/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
February 2014

During the season two reunion, Tom and Ariana confirmed that they were dating. "We've definitely been hanging out," Tom said. "And things have been great." On the same night the episode aired, both SUR bartenders made their relationship Instagram official.

Startracks
February 2015

Kristen said in season three that a woman reached out to her on Instagram claiming to have hooked up with Tom while he was in Miami with Jax Taylor and Tom Schwartz. Kristen even brought the woman into SUR to confront Tom and Ariana, but the couple didn't take the allegations seriously, with Tom denying he cheated on Ariana.

Getty Images
November 2016

After meeting DJ James Kennedy at a New Year's Eve party, beauty pageant contestant and student Raquel Leviss made her VPR debut in the season five premiere. Two years, later, the couple moved in together, despite multiple women who worked at SUR alleging that they hooked up with James while he was dating Raquel. At the time, James denied the claims. After she began working at SUR as a waitress, Raquel became a Vanderpump Rules series regular in season nine. 

Instagram
February 2019

Tom and Ariana bought their first home together in Valley Village, Calif., finally moving out of the West Hollywood apartment that infamously could not have the air conditioner and microwave working at the same time without causing a power outage.

The couple purchased the five-bedroom, five-and-a-half bathroom, 4,500-square-foot farmhouse-style property for just over $2 million, according to Bravo TV.

Instagram
May 2021

To pop the question to Raquel, James staged a a Coachella-themed proposal, which was documented by Bravo's cameras and aired in October.

"James proposed at the iconic Empire Polo Fields of 'RACHELLA' Friday night...," Raquel wrote on Instagram. "And I said YES! I'm over the Coachella moon." James also announced the news on social media, writing, "THE LOVE OF MY LIFE, said yes."

It was later revealed during an episode of VPR that Tom Sandoval helped pay for the elaborate engagement. "James and I split the $25k," he explained, "because nothing brings me more joy than to help a friend accomplish a dream that they have."

Todd Williamson/Bravo
December 2021

After five years together, James and Raquel ended their engagement, just one week after filming the season nine reunion.

"After these 5 wonderful years we had together, we decided we have two different goals and made the decision to call off the engagement," the former couple said in a joint statement on their separate Instagram pages. "We love each other very much, but we aren't in love anymore. We want nothing but the best for each other so please keep any thoughts positive."

Raquel later revealed why she chose to end their relationship. 

"It was getting to the point where my family and him were not meshing well," she explained during he Jan. 7 episode of the Scheananigans with Scheana Shay podcast. "The future of Thanksgivings and Christmases and holidays was looking like it was going to be either James or my family," she said. "Especially like if we had a baby. Foreseeing this future and what it was all coming down to and I was like...I don't want that."

For his part, James went Instagram official with his new girlfriend Ally Lewber in March 2022, who is now featured on the show. 

Instagram
April 2022

One month after Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz announced they were breaking up after 12 years together, it was reported that Schwartz was spotted making out with Raquel at the Coachella.

However, the Schwartz & Sandy's co-owner was quick to set the record straight. "Guys hate to break it to you but I wasn't at Coachella," he tweeted at the time.

Raquel did attend the music festival and posted photos on Instagram posing with Tom Sandoval and Ariana. "I'm on an island," she captioned a selfie with Sandoval.

Instagram
August 2022

Even though it was Scheana Shay's big day when she married Brock Davies at a lavish wedding in Cancun, Mexico, rumors of a makeout session between Schwartz and Raquel at the ceremony dominated headlines. Footage from the trailer for season 10 confirmed the hookup happened and Schwartz admitted that his friendship with Raquel had evolved into more of a "flirtationship" after the nuptials.

"We have, like, a connection," Schwartz told E! News' Erin Lim Rhodes in October. "Yes, me and Raquel have gotten much closer. I have a great appreciation for her. I've gotten to know her, and I've gotten to see all these different facets of her personality I didn't know existed…I didn't realize how f--king funny Raquel is—and witty."

Instagram
October 2022

Amid her ongoing rift with Katie regarding her relationship with Schwartz, Raquel's decision to wear a TomTom sweatshirt to BravoCon on Oct. 17 created questions.

"Just came here to say that the number one reason I wore this TomTom sweatshirt on Day 3 of BravoCon was for the comfy vibes," Raquel later explained on Instagram. "I also wore it to support BOTH of the Toms and encouraged people to stop by their booth to check out the rest of the cute merch. I really enjoy supporting my friends and being comfy at the same time." She also added the hashtags "sue me" and "number one Tom Stan."

Then, for Halloween, Sandoval dressed up as Raquel at BravoCon, wearing the sweatshirt, a blonde wig and sunglasses. In an Instagram Story, he shared a photo of himself in costume with the caption, "Raquel has got to stop showing up to TomTom it's embarrassing."

Bravo; Melissa Herwitt/E! Illustration
January 2023

Ariana addressed the speculation that she and Tom have an "open relationship," which was teased in the explosive season 10 trailer.

"We dont have an open relationship. i'm really not that cool. thought that was obvious," she tweeted after the preview dropped, adding that "bisexual ≠ polyamorous."

Raquel's hookup with Tom Schwartz was addressed in the sneak peek, as well, with Raquel admitting, "I do like Schwartz a lot." Raquel's makeout session with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais' son Oliver Saunders and dates with recurring cast member Peter Madrigal also make it into the preview.

Bravo
March 2023

The Bravo world was rocked on March 3 when it was confirmed that Tom Sandoval and Ariana had broken up after nine years together, with an insider telling E! News that cameras were rolling on the cast at the same time, meaning the drama will likely play out on the Bravo series' currently airing 10th season.

Their split came after Ariana reportedly learned Tom and Raquel had been having an affair for several months, with Scheana, Katie and Kristen all being photographed going over to Ariana's house to console her. In addition, Kristen, who arrived with flowers and a bottle of wine, shared a selfie video of herself with Ariana on her Instagram Stories. "I stan Ariana," she said. "This is in real time."

Tom, meanwhile, played at a concert with his band Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras later that evening in Anaheim, Calif.

At the gig, many fans in the audience chanted "Cheater, cheater!" as Tom took the stage, as seen in a TikTok video. He did not respond, but after one guest shouted, "Ariana!" he said into the mic, "We love her." As for him, another eyewitness told E! News that concertgoers also chanted "Douche" in his general direction.

Following news of their split, Ariana deleted her Instagram page, and, despite speculation, Tom's rep told E! News exclusively that the reality star has not moved out of his and Ariana's home.

Jvshvisions / BACKGRID/Tommy Garcia/Bravo
March 2023

While he's yet to publicly comment on his breakup with Ariana, Tom Sandoval took to Instagram March 4 to address the backlash the employees of his restaurant Schwartz and Sandy's had been receiving since the news broke. 

"Hey, I fully understand and deserve ur anger & disappointment towards me, but please leave [Tom] Schwartz, my friends and family out of this situation," he wrote on Instagram. "This was a very personal thing."

Going on to say "they did nothing wrong," Tom added, "I'm so sorry that my partners, Greg, Brett, Schwartz and our employees have to suffer for my actions. I will be taking a step back & taking a hiatus out of respect for my employees & partners. I need some time to address everything else. Sorry for everything." 

