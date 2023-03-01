Why the Ozempic Conversation Has Become Unavoidable: Breaking Down the Controversy

Watch : Jillian Michaels Weighs in on Ozempic, Obesity & No Regrets

Oh, ho, ho, no, it's not magic—you really are hearing about Ozempic a lot these days.

And if you're guessing the reason for all the chatter is that people started making TikToks about it...

Well, you are a winner at the game of Guess Where the Latest Trend Originated. In fact, TikToks tagged #Ozempic have been viewed hundreds of millions of times over the past year.

But what starts on social media rarely stays there, and it spread like wildfire that Ozempic—the trade name of an injectable medication called semaglutide that was FDA-approved in 2017 to treat Type 2 diabetes—was helping people lose weight. By last August, the FDA logged a reported shortage of the drug due to an increase in demand.

"We're getting asked about it over and over again," Dr. Taz Bahtia, a board-certified integrative medicine physician and wellness expert, told E! News in an interview. "There are people having dramatic results—initially—and I think that motivates everybody, from 'I need 5 pounds off' to 'I need a hundred pounds off,' to start running to it as the answer and cure-all for everything. And we've had to navigate that in practice to help educate, from when is it an appropriate use to when is it not."

Meanwhile, the Internet has had plenty of opinions about taking Ozempic and whether it's OK or not.