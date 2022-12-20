Join Celebrity Nutritionist Kelley Nemiro As She Transforms Your Health and Hormones for Good

After the Las Vegas-born phenomenon moved to L.A. almost a decade ago, Hollywood-based Kelley Nemiro discovered that she had joined 60 percent of people in the U.S unaware they have a thyroid condition. "It finally made sense why I was gaining weight, feeling bloated every day, and not in the best place mentally," says Nemiro. But when her medical advisors laid down what seemed like an endless amount of pills and prescriptions, it wasn't until she decided to take matters into her own hands that changes started to occur.

"I wish I could tell you that's when everything changed for me after trying everything promoted online, from paleo and intermittent fasting and more, but it didn't," says Nemiro. "What they don't tell you is that you need to slow down and turn your focus inward by using a gentle approach."

During her journey to Hollywood, she's developed a "toolbox of practices such as journaling, meditation, and using healing crystals to help her feel her best." And with a plant-based diet, a stress-less approach, and a new positive mindset, the newfound confidence Kelley Nemiro had been longing for streamed back into her life like never before.

"All this from eating whole food, slowing down, and listening to my body and intuition. I couldn't believe how easy it was to feel so great," says Nemiro. "That's when I really tuned in and stepped into the health and wellness space so I could help women like you improve their health for the better."