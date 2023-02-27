Jennifer Coolidge Is a Total Blonde Bombshell With Retro Look at the 2023 SAG Awards

Watch : Jennifer Coolidge Makes TikTok Debut With Jennifer Lopez

Forget The White Lotus, Jennifer Coolidge has arrived at the 2023 SAG Awards.

While attending the star-studded event on Feb. 26 at The Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, the actress ditched one of her famous caftans from the HBO series and instead sizzled in a sexy, sleek all-black look by Saint Laurent that exuded '60s glamour. Jennifer, 61, paired her body-hugging long-sleeve dress with dainty jewelry pieces and an elegant black clutch.

And as for her glam? She looked like she just got back from a luxurious vacation, rocking her signature curls with that tousled, bouncy textured finish and a thick headband that made her look like Brigitte Bardot. She also opted for a sultry smoky eye with nude lipstick. (See all of the red carpet looks here.)

It's no surprise The White Lotus star pulled out all of the fashion stops for the 2023 SAG Awards. After all, tonight marks an extra special occasion as she's nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for her role as Tanya McQuoid in the series.

And she's not expected to return for the show's third season, especially following her character's grim fate in the second season finale.