Jennifer Coolidge Is a Total Blonde Bombshell With Retro Look at the 2023 SAG Awards

Jennifer Coolidge shut down the red carpet at the 2023 SAG Awards with a glamorous look that Tanya McQuoid (her White Lotus character) would want to steal from her closet.

By Alyssa Morin Feb 27, 2023 12:55 AMTags
FashionRed CarpetAwardsSAG AwardsCelebritiesE! InsiderJennifer Coolidge
Watch: Jennifer Coolidge Makes TikTok Debut With Jennifer Lopez

Forget The White Lotus, Jennifer Coolidge has arrived at the 2023 SAG Awards.

While attending the star-studded event on Feb. 26 at The Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, the actress ditched one of her famous caftans from the HBO series and instead sizzled in a sexy, sleek all-black look by Saint Laurent that exuded '60s glamour. Jennifer, 61, paired her body-hugging long-sleeve dress with dainty jewelry pieces and an elegant black clutch.

And as for her glam? She looked like she just got back from a luxurious vacation, rocking her signature curls with that tousled, bouncy textured finish and a thick headband that made her look like Brigitte Bardot. She also opted for a sultry smoky eye with nude lipstick. (See all of the red carpet looks here.)

It's no surprise The White Lotus star pulled out all of the fashion stops for the 2023 SAG Awards. After all, tonight marks an extra special occasion as she's nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for her role as Tanya McQuoid in the series.

And she's not expected to return for the show's third season, especially following her character's grim fate in the second season finale.

photos
2023 SAG Awards Nominations: Snubs and Surprises

"He sort of sticks to his guns," Jennifer exclusively revealed on E! News in January about whether or not creator Mike White would bring Tanya back from the dead. "He's an amazing friend, but I think he made his decision."

She continued, "He wanted a big, dramatic, Italian, you know, operatic ending for White Lotus 2, and he wanted to sacrifice Tanya."

Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock

Trending Stories

1

Tom Holland Reacts to Zendaya's Red Carpet Return

2

See All the 2023 SAG Awards Red Carpet Fashion Looks

3

Every Bombshell From Alex Murdaugh's Murder Trial Testimony

Only time will tell if Jennifer takes home a SAG Award for her unforgettable performance in the HBO drama. (See all of the winners here.)

And of course, she isn't the only celebrity to make a dramatic red carpet appearance at the SAG Awards. Keep scrolling to see all of the fabulous fashion moments.

David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
Zendaya

In Valentino.

Amy Sussman/WireImage
Viola Davis

In Valentino.

Amy Sussman/WireImage
Michelle Williams

Wearing Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
Julia Garner

In custom Gucci and wearing Irene Neuwirth jewelry.

David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
Haley Lu Richardson

In Carolina Herrera.

David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
Danielle Deadwyler
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
Kathryn Newton

In Carolina Herrera.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Angela Bassett

In Giambattista Valli.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Elaine Hendrix
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Quinta Brunson

In Jean-Louis Sabaji.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Jessica Chastain

In Zuhair Murad.

Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock
Jennifer Coolidge

In Saint Laurent.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
Austin Butler
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Ariana DeBose
Amy Sussman/WireImage
Rooney Mara

In Alexander McQueen.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
Sheryl Lee Ralph

In Tadashi Shoji and wearing Fernando Jorge jewelry.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Barry Keoghan

In Louis Vuitton.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
Fran Drescher
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
Stephanie Hsu
Amy Sussman/WireImage
Niecy Nash-Betts

In custom Vera Wang.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
Cate Blanchett
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Aubrey Plaza
Amy Sussman/WireImage
Tyler James Williams
Amy Sussman/WireImage
Lisa Ann Walter
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Meghann Fahe

In Ralph Lauren.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
Jenna Ortega

In Atelier Versace and wearing Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
Emily Blunt

In Oscar de la Renta.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
James Marsden
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
Jessie Buckley

In Christian Dior.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Antonia Gentry
photos
View More Photos From 2023 SAG Awards: Best Dressed Stars
Sign up for E! Insider! Unlock exclusive content, custom alerts & more!

Trending Stories

1

Tom Holland Reacts to Zendaya's Red Carpet Return

2

See All the 2023 SAG Awards Red Carpet Fashion Looks

3

Every Bombshell From Alex Murdaugh's Murder Trial Testimony

4

Madonna’s Brother Anthony Ciccone Dead at 66

5

How OBX's Madelyn Cline Feels Working With Ex Chase Stokes