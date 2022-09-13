Jennifer Coolidge Looks as Fabulous as Tanya McQuoid at 2022 Emmy Awards

Jennifer Coolidge doesn't need to bend and snap to get our attention.
The 2022 Emmys nominee turned up to the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sept. 12, wearing a shimmering green off-the-shoulder dress. (See all the red carpet looks here and find out all the Emmys winners here.)
Coolidge won the prize for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, where she was nominated alongside White Lotus co-stars Connie Britton, Alexandra Daddario, Sydney Sweeney and Natasha Rothwell.
Same goes for the men who starred in season one of Mike White's HBO series. Murray Bartlett won in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie category, going up against co-stars Jake Lacy and Steve Zahn and Dopesick stars Will Poulter, Michael Stuhlbarg and Peter Sarsgaard, as well as Tom & Pammy's Seth Rogen.
And while The White Lotus was originally penned as a limited series, White is now gearing up for the release of its second season, which will be set in Italy. Set to premiere this October on HBO, season two will center on a new group of hotel guests, with the exception of Coolidge, who is reprising the role of Tanya McQuoid.
The actress previously shared that she was hesitant to agree to the Emmy-nominated role, partly because she had gained weight during the COVID-19 pandemic. "[I was] locked up with this very nice girl that I knew in New Orleans," the Legally Blonde star told People Sept. 1. "It was just very lonely times...and so she and I got obsessed with these vegan pizzas and we were eating a lot of them each day."
Cooldige continued, "You can sort of numb out any worry you have in the world if you just eat another pizza."
Despite her concerns about her weight, Coolidge agreed to join the cast and she has absolutely no regrets, as she had a lot of fun and made new friends. "I love the White Lotus group from the first season and they will be friends—hopefully they'll be my friends for the rest of life," she said, adding, "And White Lotus two has a very cool group too, and I witnessed some incredible acting performances."
Season two of The White Lotus premieres on HBO and HBO Max in October.
Take a look at more 2022 Emmy winners below.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)