How Sex/Life's Sarah Shahi and Adam Demos Fell in Love in Front of the Camera

You know what they say, (sex) life imitates art.
At least that's the case for Sex/Life stars Sarah Shahi and Adam Demos, who fell in love while filming season one of the Netflix series. In fact, Sarah admitted exclusively to E! News that working with her boyfriend is "one of her favorite things."
As she put it, Adam is one of her "all-time favorite scene partners."
"With him, it's just that easy," she shared on Feb. 22. "I just have to look at him and 99 percent of my work is done for me."
Sarah continued, "I'm falling in love with the person in real life, but I'm falling for the person on camera. It just created that extra bit that seeped through the lens. Maybe that's what people loved so much."
Adam wholeheartedly agreed. "Outside of how I feel about her personally, she's such an incredible talent that I'm watching and I'm learning," he stated. "To be able to work with someone of her caliber, I feel very lucky, fortunate. But then also, I love her so much. There's a lot of layers to it."
However, while the couple is happy to share their love on-camera with the world, they're not in a rush for their families to watch the ultra steamy show.
"Watch with your eyes closed," Sarah warned, to which Adam replied, "And not even."
The actor even had a message for his mom, in particular.
"As soon as I got the job, I said, 'It's a show called Sex/Life, you're never allowed to watch it, mother," he continued. "They can see what they're in for in the trailer. They're proud nonetheless, even if they're not allowed to watch it."
The pair star alongside returning players Margaret Odette, Mike Vogel, Li Jun Li and Jonathan Sadowski as well as a few new faces in the forms of Dylan Bruce, Cleo Anthony, Wallis Day, Darius Homayoun and Craig Bierko.
But apart from the more steamy sex scenes, Sarah also promised more reality in season two.
"This season is really about second chances, it's about hope, it's about timing," she shared. "It takes all the themes from the first season and adds a few more life-y things into the mix."
See how it all goes down when season two of Sex/Life streams March 2 on Netflix.
