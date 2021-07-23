Sex/Life Star Sarah Shahi Shares Her First Impression of Adam Demos After They Met On Set

Watch : "Sex/Life": Adam Demos & Sarah Shahi Turn Up the Heat

You never get a second chance to make a first impression, but luckily for Adam Demos, things couldn't have gone any better things couldn't have gone any better when he met now-girlfriend Sarah Shahi.



The co-stars of Netflix's much-talked-about series, Sex/Life, began dating late last year after hitting it off on set and all eyes have been focused on them ever since. In fact, in a new clip shared to the show's official Instagram, Sarah recalled what it was like when she first laid eyes on her current partner.



"I remember meeting Adam in the trailer on the first day and, you know, he's tall and charismatic and good-looking," she shared. "And I remember being like, 'Oh…okay.'"



And Sarah's first impression of her co-star only got better once they began to run through their steamy lines.



"We did our first scene together and I heard how he said the words and I was like, 'Oh, now I get why you're Brad,'" Sarah recalled. "Like he just owns that mysteriousness. He owns the darkness, but he's also light at the same time."