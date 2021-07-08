Sex/Life Stars Sarah Shahi and Adam Demos' Flirty Instagram Comments Are Almost Too Hot to Handle

From IG to IRL, fans just can't get enough of the steamy romance between Sex/Life co-stars Sarah Shahi and Adam Demos—and from the looks of it, the pair simply can't either.
From sharing pictures of their holiday celebrations together to posting precious snaps of themselves while out to dinner, the two co-stars have not been shy about showing social media just how they feel about each other. And their latest posts are no exception.
Adam recently took to Instagram to share some throwback Thursday love with a post captioned, "#tbt, Waiting to film some @sexlife @netflix." And although the pic is from just a while ago, Sarah commented with some obviously fresh feelings, writing, "My [heart emoji]."
This little nod of love, of course, prompted the 36-year-old actor to return the favor by sharing some praise on Sarah's latest IG post of herself. Not to be outdone, Adam seemingly kicked things up a notch by simply commenting on her post, "Gimme."
Whew. Is it hot in here or is it just the current heat wave?
And while episode three of the hit series is currently making headlines for its steamy shower scene, when Adam first gave the show a shoutout on social media, Sarah didn't hesitate to show the world that she was her other half's number one fan.
"YES YES YES!!" Sarah commented on the IG post. "The whole world is gonna see how talented you are! I'm watching now!! On ep 3!! I love you!"
The two have been practically non-stop with their adorable displays of affection after falling for each other while on set and going public with their romance in December 2020.
"I said, 'Well, that's a tall drink of water,'" Shahi recalled to People. "When I first met Adam, I was really blown away with him. We met in the makeup trailer and we just got on instantly. We had the exact same taste in music. We had the same taste in whiskey and tequilas, and I was really blown away by him just as a person and all I knew was that I wanted more."
"And then I got an opportunity to act with him, and I will say, sitting across the other side of the camera with him was just a privilege," she continued. "You're only as good as your scene partner. He's amazing in the show."
Although the series itself has easily become everyone's newest obsession, it's fair to say that eyes are all on this couple's real-life love.