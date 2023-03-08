Angela Bassett, Hilary Duff and More Stars Share How They're Raising Strong Daughters

Should you happen to wander onto social media on this International Women's Day, you're likely to see a familiar quote repeated in caption after caption: "Here's to strong women. May we know them, may we raise them. May we be them."
And as fond as we are of this passage, which Michelle Obama once penned to Lily Collins after the release of the actress' 2017 memoir, it'd be nice if it came with a few instructions. Because there's no one-size-fits-all guidebook to bringing up well-adjusted, passionate, intelligent, strong AF women, just the overwhelming feeling that you don't want to eff it up.
Even the past FLOTUS herself admits to feeling moments of uncertainty when it came to raising Malia, 24, and Sasha, 21, with husband Barack Obama.
"As a parent, you are always fighting your own desperation not to fail at the job you've been given," she wrote in her 2022 book, The Light We Carry. "There are whole industries built to feed and capitalize on this very desperation, from baby brain gyms and ergonomic strollers to SAT coaches. It's like a hole that can't ever be filled."
Though if she were to attempt to stop up the figurative gaps, she'd do so with the so-called "little pearls of wisdom" she gleaned from her own mother, Marian Robinson, who moved along with them to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.
Chief among the lessons that Michelle absorbed: The importance of allowing kids to make their own mistakes.
"My mom believed that her hands only got in the way of our hands. If there was something new we needed to learn, she'd show us a way to do it and then quickly step aside," she explained. "This, I believe, was my first taste of power. I liked being trusted to get something done."
Now done with the task of raising her girls (as much as any parent is ever done with that particular job), she's just one of many celebrities who have opened up about the lessons they've tried to pass on.
To celebrate International Women's Day March 8, we asked a few others to share the lessons they've worked the hardest to impart in hopes of providing that proverbial village we all need to raise our children. Here's to their advice. May we know it, may we use it. May we embody it.